Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Helicopter blades market outlook is primarily driven by escalating demand for helicopter owing to efficient maneuverability across several types of terrains. The benefits of unique flight movements such as sideward, forward, rearward, vertical translation along with hovering functionality enhances its capabilities to be used for several missions such as search and rescue (SAR). Moreover, the helicopter also enables transportation to limited access places such as offshore, jungles or rural areas where take-off and landing places are subdued.



Proliferation of tourism industry owing to the improving standard of living will drive helicopter demand over the forecast timeframe further escalating the helicopter blades market demand. In addition, growing focus toward the implementation of helicopters for urban air transport will also promote the Helicopter blades market growth.



Some of the industry players are Airbus S.A.S., Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc., Boeing, Carson Helicopters, Inc., Ducommun Incorporated, Eagle Aviation Technologies, Erickson, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Kaman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Robinson Helicopter Company, Van Horn Aviation, LLC.



The main rotor blades segment is projected to dominate the market share owing product importance that provides lift to the helicopter. Growing implementation of advanced production techniques such as ultrasonic profiling will enable manufacturing of sectioned and shaped blades with rising focus on aerodynamics and flight performance. In addition, the advent of five-blade rotor systems for minimize the vehicle vibrations and harshness will further boost the segmental growth.



The carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) segment will display significant growth in helicopter blades market owing to high strength to weight ratio of the material. Owing to high tolerance to corrosion and fatigue, CRPF rotor blades considerably reduce the maintenance requirement as compared to the conventional stainless steel and titanium rotor blades.



The OEM segment will undoubtedly dominate the Helicopter blades market share owing to rising helicopter production pertaining to the growing demand from both civil and military applications. Sudden surge in the development of new helicopter lines across the several new regions such as Asia-Pacific to speed up the delivery time will foster the product demand in the OEM distribution channels.



For instance, recently Airbus helicopter launched a new assembly line in China for manufacturing H135 helicopter model. Moreover, the industry players are constantly getting involved in forming long term agreements and collaborations with the blade manufacturers to cater the rising helicopter order, thus signaling the business growth.



