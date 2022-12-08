NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on Helicopter Tours and Services Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Helicopter Tours and Services space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Aloft Aviation (India), HeliDubai (United Arab Emirates), Liberty Helicopter (United States), Zip Aviation (United States), Himalayan Heli Services (India), Atomic Helicopters (United States), Prestige Helicopters (United States), Maverick Aviation Group (United States), Accretion Aviation (India), 702 Helicopters (United States), GlobeAir AG (Austria).



Scope of the Report of Helicopter Tours and Services

Helicopters are widely used to travel remote areas of any region and tourism. Increasing disposable income of people and the emerging trend of aerial joy rides among travelers has accelerated the market. Helicopter service is used for election campaigning and VVIP travel as it is a safe mode of traveling compared to others. Helicopter rides are gaining much popularity for pilgrim tours to make journeys comfortable and the least hassle.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Customized Tourism, General Tourism), Seating Capacity (3 Passengers, 5 Passengers), Service Mode (Online, Offline)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand of Private and Business Helicopter Hiring for Customized Tourism

Market Trends:

Growing Preference of Helicopter Travel for Election Campaigning and VVIP Travel



Opportunities:

Increasing Use of Helicopter Tours for Pilgrims Travelling



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



