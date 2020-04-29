Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- Based on component, the helicopters market is segmented into undercarriage, aerostructures/airframe, engine, cabin interiors, environmental control system, rotary systems, avionics, and others. Among these, the rotary systems are set to observe growth due to rising demand for twin engine helicopters for fuel saving. Increasing offshore activities are supporting the market growth for undercarriage component segment.



Avionics is expected to register growth because of rising demand of upgradation in both commercial and military helicopters. Rising tourism as well as recreational activities are supporting the market growth for cabin interiors.



Key Players: - Airbus Helicopters S.A.S, Babcock International Group PLC, Bell Helicopters, CHC Helicopters, Columbia Helicopters, Ehang, Gulf Helicopters, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Joby Aviation, Kaman Corporation, Karem Aircraft, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kitty Hawk, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo S.p.A, Lilium, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Lufttransport, Md Helicopters, Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Neva Aerospace, Opener, Petroleum Helicopters International Inc., Robinson Helicopter, Russian Helicopter, JSC, Boeing, Universal Helicopters, Vietnam Helicopter Corporation, Volocopter, Workhorse Group



Helicopters market is projected to record a substantial growth rate over the coming years owing to increased demand for military helicopters and use of helicopters in medical services. Helicopters are used in many fields owing to their speed, versatility as well as their ability to gain access to confined areas. One of the main functions of helicopters is performing safety operations and aerial medical rescues for people located in difficult to reach areas, usually far away from hospitals and urban centers.



The helicopters market is segmented in terms of end-use, component, sales channel, and regional landscape.



With respect to end-use, the helicopters market is divided into commercial and military. The commercial segment is further divided into transport, offshore sector, medical services/search & rescue, and others. Among these, the transport sector is witnessing gains due to increasing VIP movements and rising tourism.



By opting for private helicopter flights, people can automatically avoid standing in long security lines linked with commercial flights, making these vehicles less time consuming and more convenient. Additionally, because of their large windows, they are fit for tourist and sightseeing activities as passengers could easily enjoy the view from above.



The military end-use segment is further bifurcated into maritime surveillance, reconnaissance, and others. The reconnaissance segment is likely to grow due to rising investment for upgradation of existing fleet. The helicopters market in maritime surveillance segment will also witness growth owing to rising geopolitical tension among countries.



The army has a fleet of helicopters that are used to transport its troops, for scouting locations, to evacuate injured people and deliver materials to various locations. The police also use helicopters to assist their team in searches.



Rising demand for electric environmental control system for mission critical helicopters will also help augment the helicopters market expansion. ECS (environmental control systems) are designed to keep a comfortable thermal environment in the passenger cabin, cockpit, and cargo holds of helicopters and aircraft during ground operations as well as flight modes.



From a regional frame of reference, the Europe helicopters market is set to grow owing to rising collaboration and joint ventures between regional manufacturers to support the rising demand for missiles. The Latin America helicopters market is witnessing growth specially in Mexico and Brazil due to rising offshore wind farming activities.



