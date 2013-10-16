Helio Design Announces Restructuring of Business Operations

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- After 25 years as the premier provider of graphic design and printing production services in Auckland, Helio Design is pleased to announce it is restructuring and moving from a commercial business location, to an e-design and print management operation. At the helm of Helio Design will remain the company’s owners and founders, David and Cheryl Vale. As part of the restructuring, the Vales will continue as fulltime directors, and work will be undertaken by a team of talented and experienced designers, who will operate as independent contractors. David will remain as the primary point of contact for both new and current customers, and he will continue to meet with local clients in the Auckland area.



The Vales opted to re-launch Helio Design as an e-design firm in order to bring their customers the most competitive possible pricing, and to keep ahead of the changing trends in the graphic design and printing industries. With the change in the operational strategy, the company will be able to reduce their hourly rates charged to clients, while continuing to bring the utmost level of experience, expertise and professionalism to each project.



Helio Design will continue to offer a diverse array of services and quality unmatched by any other competitor in New Zealand, including printed products, logo design, signage and billboards.



“We’re extremely excited to be able to launch our company under this new structure,” said David Vale. “We’re going to have more opportunity for flexibility both in the services we provide and the prices we can offer our customers. We’re on the cutting edge of our industry, and we continue to remain at the forefront of the changing dynamics, which is the catalyst for this move.”



The primary office of Helio Design is now located in a home-based office and studio, and team members work via a cloud-based server and VoIP telephone communications system, so they can continue to provide seamless, scalable graphic design and production services.



The owners of Helio Design remain dedicated to bringing an innovative, hands-on approach to each project they undertake, and all work is completed with regard to a transparent, fixed pricing system and agreed-upon milestones.



“We really feel like our move to an e-design service will allow us to provide an even more exceptional level of service to our clients,” said Vale. “We can create specific, customised solutions and personalised attention that’s competitive with individual designers, while we simultaneously tap into our pool of resources to provide work and pricing that’s on-par with much larger design firms.”



About Helio Design

Helio Design is a one-stop graphic design and print production company, based in New Zealand. From signage and displays to website design, and even brochures and flyers, Helio Design remains one of the most sought-after printing and design companies in New Zealand, with more than 25 years of experience. All jobs are fully quoted with a transparent pricing system. For more information, visit the company’s website at: http://www.heliodesign.co.nz/