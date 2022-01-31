New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2022 -- Oil and gas prices have been spiking significantly in recent months. However, even with this incredible upward movement, helium still remains expensive - 100 times more expensive than natural gas. Natural gas fields tend to be the source of most helium and it's in the USA where you'll find the largest conventional natural gas field. There is no longer a federal reserve of helium and the potential shortages make helium a strong bet in 2022. From supercomputing to space travel, a lack of helium could have an impact on many different areas of progress - this high-tech demand, alongside the narrow supply picture is laying the foundations for helium commodities to rise in 2022. Helium has many benefits that make it particularly in demand for tech and innovation, including that it is lightweight, non-reactive and can liquefy at low temperatures. Given the current helium land rush, there is every indication that helium could be a key commodity play this year.



The market for commodities jobs USA is inevitably shaped by changes such as those happening in the helium market. Selby Jennings is focused on ensuring that forecasts, such as the rise of helium commodities in 2022, can be optimized for the use of clients and candidates. The firm was established in 2004 and provides key support to organizations looking to hire for resilience in vital sectors, as well as talented people in fields such as commodities jobs USA. The firm's expertise is broad and extends beyond commodities jobs USA, also encompassing many other areas of banking and financial services recruitment, from sales and trading to financial technology, legal and compliance, insurance and actuarial and quantitative research and trading. The firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and is well networked when it comes to hiring contacts at businesses, large and small. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions allows the team to create options for every hiring need.



Providing effective support for commodities jobs USA requires an extensive nationwide reach, something that Selby Jennings has thanks to its network that includes major hubs such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The team in the US is also well connected internationally, as it is integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Plus, Selby Jennings is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Providing effective support to a sector such as commodities jobs USA requires a talented, insightful and well-supported internal team. Consultants at the firm are trained on an ongoing basis, both for confidence and competence, and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as commodities jobs USA there are many different roles available via Selby Jennings in the USA today, including Head of Direct Lending,



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continuing to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



