Helium Market Is Anticipated to Generate Revenue of US$ 3.5 Bn by 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Global Helium Market: Key Highlights



The global helium market was valued at ~US$ 2.4 Bn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period. Based on type, the gas segment held a dominant share of the global helium market in 2018, primarily due to the usage of helium gas in various applications such as pressurizing and purging, welding, controlled atmosphere, leak detection, and breathing mixtures.



In terms of end user, the others segment accounted for a major share of the global helium market in 2018. The segment includes industries such as manufacturing, computers, lighting, and utilities.

Based on application, the cryogenics segment constituted a significant share of the global helium market in 2018, due to the increase in the usage of helium in cryogenic applications.

The helium market is Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period, owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region.



Key Drivers of Global Helium Market



Rise in investments in the telecommunication sector is boosting the demand for optical fibers across the globe. Optical fibers are used in data transmission and communication services. This enables high-speed data transfer in small- and long-range communications. Helium plays a vital role in the production of optical fibers. These fibers are coated with several different claddings during the drawing process. Claddings are applied using the modified chemical vapor deposition (MCVD) process. Helium is mixed with MCVD reactive gases to enhance the thermal gradient and improve the uniformity of claddings. Thus, increase in the demand for optical fibers in the telecommunication industry is estimated to fuel the helium market.



Increase in investments in the global electronics & semiconductors industry, especially in developing countries, is expected to drive the global helium market. Helium is largely employed in the manufacture of semiconductors, as it offers high thermal conductivity, which helps regulate the temperature of the silicon during the manufacturing process. Helium also possesses low temperature and inert gas features. This is anticipated to boost its adoption in the electronics & semiconductors industry.



Asia Pacific to Lead Global Helium Market



Asia Pacific led the global helium market in 2018, due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region, especially in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Increase in the demand for helium in industries such as electronics & semiconductors, healthcare, and manufacturing is likely to boost the market in the region. Helium enhances heat transfer and provides a stable inert atmosphere necessary for increased productivity in semiconductor manufacturing in the electronics & semiconductors industry.



Major Developments in Global Helium Market



On August 30, 2019, Messer Group commissioned a new, large production plant for air gases in Dung Qu?t, a coastal city in the center of Vietnam. The plant is expected to have total processing capacity of 400,000 cubic meters of air per hour.



In March 2019, Messer Group announced its joint venture with CVC Capital Partners, which had acquired a majority stake in Linde's gases business in North America, and certain business activities of Linde and Praxair in South America. The move is anticipated to provide Messer Group with an opportunity to re-enter the industrial gas markets in North and South America.



On April 04, 2019, Iwatani Corporation opened two new helium centers – Tsukuba Gas Center and Yokosuka Gas Center - in Japan. These new centers increased the company's filling capacity by 1.3 times the total existing bases. The company also introduced a highly-efficient helium recovery facility, which is estimated to reduce helium loss by one-eighth of the conventional level.



In November 2016, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation acquired Supagas Holdings Pty Ltd ('Supagas'), an Australia-based industrial gas and LPG company. The acquisition would help the company enhance its penetration in Australia.



In August 2019, Linde Plc. announced the opening of a new gas production facility supplying carbon dioxide, hydrogen, and methane to Evonik Industries at Jurong Island in Singapore. The new, integrated facility is incorporated with Linde's advanced technologies, which increase plant efficiency, reliability, and environment-related sustainability. The new plant has strengthened Linde's footprint in Jurong Island, positioning it as a preferred industrial gas supplier to the petrochemical sector in Singapore.



Global Helium Market: Competition Landscape



The global helium market is led by multinational players operating across the globe.

Prominent players operating in the global helium market are Linde Plc., Axcel Gases, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Messer Group, Weil Group, Iwatani Corporation, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., The Southern Gas Limited, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, US Gas, Air Liquide, and North American Helium.