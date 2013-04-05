Hella Life Introduces Olympic Lifting Program Design by Diane Fu

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- During present times where there is increasing awareness of health and fitness, there are also countless brands, products, and shams by the “health and fitness” companies of the world for the athletes and people interested in athletics. HellaLife is a design-driven, performance-focused lifestyle retailer for the modern athlete. Their mission is to supply the high quality products and brands to raise awareness in athletes about what they are purchasing. HellaLife is determined to create a community of people who are like minded and passionate about sports and fitness. Hellalife blog has information on a wide variety of different topics; Action Sports, Crossfit WOD, CrossFit Fuel, Diane Fu and many more at: www.hellalife.com



Among the other informative articles by the HellaLife contributor Diane Fu, she also shares her Olympic Lifting Program Design. In this article she explains her approach to creating a Crossfit WOD for different levels of Olympic lifting trainers and beginners. She explains in detail what programming looks like for beginners, intermediate level lifters and people who are trying to compliment weightlifting into their general strength & conditioning program. Her approach as a weightlifting-CrossFit coach is simple and in her own words she likes to keep it “simple stupid and choosing not to get too lost in the sauce”. Readers will find that Diane Fu explains her approach in a manner that will not seem confusing to the readers. Olympic Lifting is not a laidback CrossFit WOD and with many variables at play, programming can seem pretty intimidating but Diane Fu manages to explain her program in a straight forward manner and with maximum effect for every level. Olympic Lifting Program by Diane Fu is available at http://blog.hella-life.com/olympic-lifting-program-design-by-diane-fu/.



Diane Fu, the popular weightlifting-CrossFit coach is the first contributor on Team Hella Life. Starting in her teens as the first female to pioneer the weightlifting class in high school it was clear that she was destined to be an integral part of today’s fitness industry. She has been overseeing major health clubs and helping hundreds of trainers. In 2009, Diane discovered and started practicing the sport of Olympic style weightlifting and since then she has competed in local and national level competitions and presently helps athletes and fitness enthusiasts as a Strength & Conditioning Coach and is also the Head Coach at FuBarbell. She is a regular contributor at HellaLife blog where she provides all the necessary instructions for people to start and grow in the sport of Olympic style weightlifting.



