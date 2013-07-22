Hellocoin Reveals Great New Ways to Get the Daily Deals Consumers Want

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- HelloCoin is a popular platform for many online shoppers as it enables them to save money every time they shop by providing best online coupons and daily deals. HelloCoin has recently reinvented its website to incorporate a fantastic range of features to make finding the right daily deals easier than ever before.



The first point of call for the very best picks from HelloCoin’s huge selection of daily deals is on the homepage or at http://www.hellocoin.com/search. Here consumers can find only the most popular internet’s daily deals filtered by their smart algorithm which looks at over 10 different factors when determining which deal is most popular and which is not.



Consumers can rely on HelloCoin for all their daily deals needs. They crawl the net on a daily basis to dig out all of the best daily deals from top sites like Groupon, LivingSocial and Amazon Local. HelloCoin’s incredibly powerful search feature is also powered by the same technology, ensuring that the daily deals consumers search for are only the most popular ones.



For example, if a consumer is based in California and looking for the best deals on that particular day to get a massage service in their area. All they need to do is head over to hellocoin.com, type “massage” into the search box, click the ‘Location Sharing’ button which is shaped a bit like a mouse cursor, this will enable the location based search technology to work on their behalf. All they need to do then is click the search button and let the HelloCoin smart algorithm handle all of the hard work for them, it will crawl through all of the best daily deals from its database and list only the top and most popular massage deals based on their location.



The HelloCoin Search page is at http://www.hellocoin.com/search, it features a simple and easy to use layout. There’s the search box, and a couple of the best daily deals. Next to the search box there are two buttons, one of these buttons is a “Location Based Search” button, and the other is the HelloCoin “Eureka” button. Both of these buttons enable some incredible features to make coupon searching even easier:



Location Based Searches: This button makes use of the all new location based search feature which is compatible with most browsers. When enabled this feature this will target your location and search for daily deals for use in your local area only. This makes it great for finding deals at restaurants, or other local services.



‘Eureka’ Button: This button searches through the entire HelloCoin database for all of the best daily deals for use in the consumers’ local area. This is a fantastic way to locate great deals, often with savings of 50% - 90%.



Another great tool from HelloCoin is the HelloCoin Newsletter, which makes it easy for users to customize the type of offers they receive, and how often they wish to receive them. Deals to choose from include Online Coupons, Local Deals, Travel Deals And Product Deals. Users can also select whether they want to receive updates on these deals on a weekly or daily basis.



With the new functionally of HelloCoin users never have to spend time visiting daily deals sites as they offer the best deals content from all over the internet, and the newsletter delivers the most relevant results straight to the user’s inbox.



A spokesperson for HelloCoin explained, “We have worked hard to provide a feature set that is unbeatable in the current online marketplace and that is completely customer-centric. Stop reading about it and head over to HelloCoin.com and see what amazing deals and offers are currently on offer in your area!”



About HelloCoin Incorporated

HelloCoin Inc. operates through its website HelloCoin.com which helps users find digital discounts from thousands of top online retailers. Founded in 2011, the company is based in Newark, DE. To start saving money on your online purchases, visit hellocoin.com. Or for more information http://www.hellocoin.com