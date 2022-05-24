Hellolulu Offers a Wide Variety of Laptop Bags in a Trendy and Timeless Designs

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2022 -- hellolulu, a recognised lifestyle bag brand, offers a wide variety of laptop bags that are suitable for both casual and professional purposes. They offer laptop bags in different colours, designs and sizes for all your needs. Hellolulu's laptop backpacks come with plenty of pockets and compartments so that you can easily organise your belongings. Each of their laptop bags has a separate padded compartment for the laptop, so it stays protected from damage. Regardless of your lifestyle and activity levels, you can find a dependable laptop bag in the style that suits you best.



All of their laptop bags come with adjustable straps so they fit comfortably. The bags are treated with a special coating so that they are water-resist. Machine washing is not recommended by the brand since it may wear off the unique coating. To clean your bag, simply wipe it down with mild soapy water, gently rinse it, and let it air dry. In addition, hellolulu's laptop bag is light in weight which makes it ideal for carrying for extended periods.



When talking about their laptop bags, a representative stated, "Laptop Bags are a great way to protect your laptop from damage while on the go. Our laptop bags are designed to protect your laptop from bumps, scratches, and even the occasional fall. Our selection of Laptop Bags includes a wide variety of sizes, colours and designs to meet the wide needs of the clients. With our laptop bags, you can be sure that you are getting the best price for your money. Each bag is a perfect combination of function and style."



hellolulu is a leading e-commerce company committed to offering a comprehensive range of bags accessible to everyone. The brand designs and sells a wide range of bags including backpacks, crossbody bags, tote bags, organizer bags, laptop bags, camera bags and more. Each of their bags are created with uncompromising quality, durability, and style. With their quality and aesthetic design, hellolulu's bags have been featured in the New York fashion magazine "The New York Times Style Magazine".



About hellolulu

Established in 2005, hellolulu is a Hong Kong lifestyle bag brand that caters to customers in the UK and beyond. The company creates products that would satisfy the needs of carriers both practically and aesthetically. The multi-functionality and versatility of their products have been commended and featured in New York fashion magazine "The New York Times Style Magazine". The company has had the honour to build products with popular Japanese fashion brands BEAMS, United Arrows, Urban Research and so on.



For more information, please visit: https://hellolulu.co.uk



