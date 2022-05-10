Hellolulu Offers an Exclusive Collection of Bags in a Variety of Designs and Patterns

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2022 -- hellolulu, a leading online store for designer backpacks, offers an exclusive collection of bags in varied designs and colours. Whether it's work, play, or a need for extra space, they've got bags in every style and size to meet those specific needs. Their collection includes everything from durable backpacks to sleek designer tote bags that are designed to suit your carrying needs. All of their bags are crafted with the highest-grade materials and are treated with a special coating to ensure durability and finish. Their online store offers its bags in a plethora of colours, designs, patterns, and sizes to meet the wide needs of its customers.



Featuring a water-resistant finish, hellolulu's bags are a must-have for everything from travel, daily commutes to errands around town. Whether for work, school, or those adventurous travels, their bags not only make you look good but also keeps you organised. With several compartments, hellolulu's bags are a good solution for storing and carrying your belongings in style without sacrificing utility. To clean hellolulu's bags, simply wipe the bag with mild soapy water, rinse it gently and let it dry naturally – that should keep your bag in good condition.



A representative from hellolulu stated, "Discover our ever-growing collection of bags for the perfect finishing touch to your outfit of choice. From sophisticated cross-body bags to tote bags, you are sure to bag a gem. Dynamic hues add a seasonal twist to women's bags alongside new shapes. We aim for our bags to make our customers smile, accompany them through life's fruitful experiences, help them carry some burden when needed, and encourage them to discover and embrace their own unique identity."



hellolulu is one of the most sought-after suppliers of bags in the UK. The online store has a team of skilled professionals who help customers choose the perfect bags to fulfil their needs. The essence of joy trickles its way into every one of hellolulu designs. The company provides a variety of bags including backpacks, crossbody bags, tote bags, organiser bags, laptop bags, camera bags and more. With a commitment to luxury and fashion, they have an uncompromising eye for quality, and a passion to serve customers with the very best they have to offer.



About hellolulu

Established in 2005, hellolulu is a Hong Kong lifestyle bag brand that caters to customers in the UK and beyond. The company creates products that would satisfy the needs of carriers both practically and aesthetically. The multi-functionality and versatility of their products have been commended and featured in New York fashion magazine "The New York Times Style Magazine". The company has had the honor to build products with popular Japanese fashion brands BEAMS, United Arrows, Urban Research and so on.



