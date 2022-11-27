Hellolulu Offers Backpacks in Wide Range of Designs and Colours

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2022 -- hellolulu, a recognised lifestyle bag brand, offers backpacks in a wide range of designs and colours. The backpacks are made from high-quality, solid and durable materials with compartments to store your belongings. Comfortable to carry, their backpacks are the best choice for carrying around your belongings, whether you're going on a hike or at work. They offer bags in different colours, designs, and sizes for all your needs. The fully-functional backpack has multiple compartments to help organise your everyday essentials.



Their backpacks have padded shoulder straps that can be adjusted for comfortable all-day carry. The company offers a plethora of chic backpacks, including ELIO ECO EDITION - Everyday Totepack, EMMA ECO EDITION - Mini Everyday Totepack, KIIRA - 2 in 1 Daypack, ROWDY - All Day Totepack, CELESTE - Daypack S (Eco Edition), NASH - Daily Rucksack, SIMO - All Day Backpack, KELL - 3-Way Briefpack and many more. For more information, individuals looking to buy top-class backpacks can check out hellolulu's website.



A representative from the company stated, "Discover our ever-growing collection of bags for the perfect finishing touch to your outfit of choice. Dynamic hues add a seasonal twist to women's bags alongside new shapes. We aim for our bags to make our customers smile, accompany them through life's fruitful experiences, help them carry some burden when needed, and encourage them to discover and embrace their own unique identity."



hellolulu is one of the most sought-after suppliers of bags in the UK. The online store has a team of skilled professionals who help customers choose the perfect bags to fulfil their needs. The essence of joy trickles its way into every one of hellolulu designs. With a commitment to luxury and fashion, they have an uncompromising eye for quality and a passion for serving customers with the best they can offer. In addition to backpacks, the company also provides a variety of other bags, including crossbody bags, tote bags, organiser bags, laptop bags, camera bags and more.



Established in 2005, hellolulu is a Hong Kong lifestyle bag brand that caters to customers in the UK and beyond. The company creates products that are practical and aesthetically satisfy the needs of carriers. The multi-functionality and versatility of their products have been commended and featured in the New York fashion magazine "The New York Times Style Magazine". The company has had the honour of building products with popular Japanese fashion brands BEAMS, United Arrows, Urban Research, etc.



