Hellolulu Offers Organiser Bags in a Variety of Colours and Designs

Tsuen Wan, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2022 -- hellolulu, a leading online store for backpacks, offers organiser bags in various colours and designs. The bags are a great way to store promotional items such as pens, notebooks, business cards, and usual items like phones, wallets, and house keys. Their bags are available in different sizes and styles, with some also featuring zip pockets and other compartments for storing smaller items. With multiple pockets and compartments, the bags are a perfect way to keep your handbag tidy and organised.



The company offers a plethora of organiser bags, including EILIF - 3-Way Sleeve Case 16", ERLE - 3-Way Laptop Case 13", SHANNON - Utility Organizer, DOLCE - Multipurpose Pouch, SMITH - 15" In-Bag Organizer, EMMETT - iPad In-Bag Organizer, ARCHIE - iPad Organizer and many more. All their organiser bags come with adjustable straps and are treated with a special coating to be water-resistant. Individuals looking to buy organiser bags can check out hellolulu's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our organiser bags are the perfect accessory for your days out and carrying essential items such as iPads, laptops and more. The range of organisers features external pockets for easy access to essential items and an insulated section for snacks for on-the-go. The bags are the perfect accessory for your stroller, with a range of pockets and sections for storing essential items and snacks. The bag also features a zip-up section, perfect for storing your keys, wallet and phone."



hellolulu is one of the most well-renowned suppliers of bags in the UK. The online store has a team of skilled professionals who help customers choose the perfect bags to fulfil their needs. The essence of joy trickles its way into every one of hellolulu designs. In addition to organiser bags, the brand designs and sells a wide range of bags, including backpacks, crossbody bags, tote bags, laptop bags, camera bags, and more.



About hellolulu

Established in 2005, hellolulu is a Hong Kong lifestyle bag brand that caters to customers in the UK and beyond. The company creates products that would practically and aesthetically satisfy the needs of carriers. The multi-functionality and versatility of their products have been commended and featured in New York fashion magazine "The New York Times Style Magazine". The company has had the honour of building products with popular Japanese fashion brands BEAMS, United Arrows, Urban Research and so on.



For more information, please visit: https://hellolulu.co.uk



