Hellolulu Offers Packable Bags with Huge Amounts of Space for Belongings

Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2022 -- One of Hong Kong's leading lifestyle bag brands, hellolulu, offers packable bags with vast space for storing belongings. They provide bags in a range of sizes, some tiny and ultralight with one compartment, with many pockets and features you'd expect in a regular backpack. Lightweight yet extremely durable, the bags they provide are weatherproof and extremely comfortable compared to other bags. Most bags come with drawstring or zipper closure ensuring the safety of your valuable items.



The multi-functional packs can fit neatly into a backpack without taking up too much space. The company provides a variety of packable bags including ONA - Packable Lunch Bag, ODE - Packable Totepack, OVI - 5L Packable Market Bag, OLE - 17L Packable Market Bag, RYLEE - Packable Pocket Frisbee, and CARVER - 45L Packable. The bags have adjustable straps that can be worn over the shoulder or across the body. Individuals looking to buy packable bags can check out hellolulu's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our packable bags are a great choice for carrying your essentials while travelling, as they are small and light enough to not be a burden, but large enough to hold everything you need. They are also stylish and come in a variety of colours and designs, so you can find one to match your personal style. If you are looking for a stylish and functional bag, then the hellolulu packable bags are perfect for you."



hellolulu is one of the most popular bag brands in the United Kingdom. They produce high-quality and stylish bags that are perfect for everyday use. The bags they offer are affordable, making them even more popular with consumers. The products of this brand are designed to appeal to all types of customers, with a focus on providing something unique and stylish. They have been in the business for many years and have amassed a huge global client base.



About hellolulu

Established in 2005, hellolulu is a Hong Kong lifestyle bag brand that caters to customers in the UK and beyond. The company creates products that are practical and aesthetically satisfy the needs of carriers. The multi-functionality and versatility of their products have been commended and featured in New York fashion magazine "The New York Times Style Magazine". The company has had the honour of building products with popular Japanese fashion brands BEAMS, United Arrows, Urban Research and so on.



For more information, please visit: https://hellolulu.co.uk



Social Media Profiles



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hellolulu.uk

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdXh2liIux_L351Pc5oToXw

Twitter: https://www.instagram.com/hellolulu.uk/