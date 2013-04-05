Pretoria, Gauteng -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- BrightRock offers unique needs-matched life insurance that is structured to allow you and your financial advisor to work together to create the best life insurance solution for you. Help BrightRock rewrite the script of its 'Fatherhood' radio advert. Through a special ‘you can change our ad’ app, consumers will able to suggest alternative wording to the ad.



BrightRock has launched its new ‘Love Change’ Facebook page where it is giving consumers the opportunity to help rewrite the script for its 'Fatherhood' radio advert. Through a special ‘you change our ad’ app, consumers will be able to enter their suggested wording for the new advert.



The advert about a dad meeting his new-born son for the first time has been aired on Talk Radio 702 in recent weeks. The implicit message of the advert, given the slogan “love change”, is that outdated attitudes should also change, but some listeners do not interpret it in this way.



“At BrightRock, we pride ourselves on our ability to meet your needs and to respond as those needs change. So we’re heeding 702 listeners’ feedback, and giving you the chance to change our advert,” says Suzanne Stevens, executive director: marketing at BrightRock.



The winning script will be recorded and flighted on radio – and the script writer will get to attend the studio recording.



“BrightRock’s needs-matched life insurance is the first ever that changes as your life changes. So, while most people fear change and the uncertainty it brings, BrightRock clients can love change, and the new choices and opportunities it brings. Especially at life’s inflection points – those milestone moments that change your life forever. For our radio advert, we chose the birth of a child as one of those inflection points. So the winning script will be the one that best reflects the fears, hopes and aspirations of a father for his new-born son.”



The promotion kicked off on the Jenny Crwys-Williams show on Wednesday, 13 March on Talk Radio 702 and on Facebook.



About BrightRock

BrightRock was started with the goal of creating insurance products that truly meets consumers’ and financial advisers’ needs. It offers truly individualised life insurance cover that’s built around your specific needs at the outset, and is specially designed to change with you as your needs change. And because BrightRock’s cover is flexible and changes appropriately when your needs change, it’s more efficient. This means both your cover and your premiums remain relevant, and more affordable, throughout your life. BrightRock (Pty) Ltd is an authorised financial services provider, underwritten by Lombard Life Ltd.