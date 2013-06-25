Help Is Now Available to Millions of Americans Who Can't Afford the High Cost of Prescriptions

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Dennis K. Thomas, Local Outreach Specialist stated that, “Millions of Americans have to pay top dollar for their medications because they have no Prescription Insurance or they are not part of a large Organization that provides their employees with a Comprehensive Medical Insurance Plan that includes Prescription Drug Coverage.” The people that can least afford it are charged the most:



- Prescribed Drugs Not Covered by Insurance is HUGE!!!

- Rx Benefits Card can save users up to 93% off retail. Pre-Existing Conditions ARE Covered!

- 100 Million People have NO Prescription Benefit Program or NO Part D if Medicare-Eligible.

- 44 Million People are Under Insured or NOT Insured, such as carrying only Major Medical!

- 10 Million Medicare-Eligibles fall into the “Donut Hole” or Coverage Gap.

- 42% of Hispanics have NO Insurance

- 40 Million Immigrants are Without Insurance!

- No Enrollment or Membership Fees, No Limit on Use of the Rx Benefits Card.



Thomas added, “If your Organization is looking for a fundraiser that provides significant value to your Members and generates a steady stream of revenue for your Organization, you may want to consider distributing Rx Benefits Cards as part of your strategy for 2013 - 2014. A high percentage of your Members will consider it a gift that adds significant value to their Membership.”



- Always receive the lowest Prescription Price, up to 93% no matter where you shop! The Rx Benefits Card is accepted at over 60,000 Pharmacies Nationwide including Walgreens, CVS, Wal-Mark, Target, Sams, RiteAid, Grocery Stores & more.

- When your Member fills Prescriptions; your Organization receives $1.20 for each Prescription filled using the Rx Benefits Card.

- This Fundraiser provides residual income that "multiplies" through Members referring their friends, family and colleagues, anywhere in the Nation.

If a Member is not insured or their health insurance does not cover medications, an excellent alternative is using the Rx Benefits Card. In some cases these cards are more effective than many insurance plans or at least more comprehensive in that they provide discounts on medications not covered by insurance plans



If your Member’s insurance requires high co-pays, they can ask the Pharmacist if the Rx Benefits Card will save them money. And let's not forget about the Medicare "Donut Hole", Medicare-Eligibles can use the card during the “Donut Hole” Period..



Thomas added, “Many consumers require very expensive medications. Obtaining insurance coverage can become a serious problem and/or very expensive when there is a pre-existing condition. Rx Benefits Cards can save up to 93% on Prescription Drugs at over 60,000 Pharmacies in the United States. These FREE Rx Benefits Cards can be used over and over by all family members and friends; everyone qualifies.”



The discounts are provided by the drug manufacturer and they are highly motivated to continue to do so. Until recently, the general public has only been marginally exposed to this savings vehicle. The drug manufacturers have been providing discounts on their medications through healthcare organizations.



Who Benefits From These Programs?



In addition to the uninsured and under insured, Thomas said, “Almost everyone will have occasion to save money at the Pharmacy by presenting their Rx Benefits Card at some point in time - even the well insured.” It provides discounts on every prescription medication approved by the Federal Drug Administration including many that are not covered by insurance plans. Smoking cessation medications, pain management prescriptions, cancer drugs and diabetes supplies are examples of medications that are not normally covered by insurance but can be obtained at greatly reduced rates by presenting the Rx Benefits Card to a Pharmacist.



How Does The Fundraiser Work?



Not every Prescription Drug Card Distributor offers a fundraiser program but the Rx Benefits Card does and makes it very easy to implement. The distributor supplies your Organization with UV coated cards "branded" to your specifications. The only cost to the Organization is a small printing charge which is nominal.



Your Organization distributes the cards to their Membership through any channels that apply. Each time your Member fills a Prescription; your Organization receives a $1.20. Good news travels fast. Your Members can also refer their family, friends, relatives and colleagues to a designated web site to print a card and the Association receives $1.20 from their use as well. There is even Rx Benefits Card benefits for your Member’s Pets.



As fundraisers go, this one meets all of the criteria; it provides significant value to your Members, no substantial cost to the Organization, no creditability risk to the Organization, residual income that "multiplies" through Members referring others, and once introduced to the Members, the Program requires zero maintenance.



Would you like to offer this Prescription Drug Discount Card Program to your Members? Please contact your Local Outreach Specialist to answer any questions that you might have and to get quick-start information. This Program is available Nationwide in the U.S.



Contact Information



Dennis K. Thomas, Outreach Specialist

Outreach Info Helpline: 888.874.5939

Email: info@RxCrisis.com

Social Network: htp://www.Facebook.com/RxCrusade / http://www.Twitter.com/RxCrisis