Help: Life-Changing New Book Proves Kindness Could Hold the Key to National Harmony

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Following a personal crisis, Texan James Little knew he had to change. Deciding to make a committed practice to be kind to all people, regardless of their previous relationship, Little found his life became



‘Absolutely Joyous’.



In his new book, help., Little tells his compelling personal story and demonstrates the true power of a single positive emotion.



Synopsis:



A few years ago, James Little had a life crisis, sought counseling, and discovered a path to joy and contentment, which he attempts to navigate for himself and the reader in this, his first book, help. Begun two days before the shootings in Newtown and finished on the day the world was supposed to end, help. is short, but in its brief span it combines personal biography, pointed instruction, and cultural reductionism into a simple yet powerful and profound philosophy that occupies a category all its own.



As the author explains, his about-turn on life had no room for exception.



“I completely changed my behavior, and the more I focused on changing it, on consistently being kind, the more I found myself helping people every day, in whatever way they required it. This included giving my immediate attention to my sons and my wife whenever they asked for it; giving the same to anyone that came to me or emailed me at work; smiling at people while out walking; connecting with people on a moment-to-moment basis whenever the opportunity presented itself,” says Little.



“Toward the end of last year, I suddenly found myself absolutely joyous. I had never experienced anything quite like it before. I kept thinking it was going to end, that somehow it would disappear, and while there were a couple of times, and have been since, that I thought it was going away, it never has. It's always there, riding underneath everything I do.”



Long interested in social and political issues, Little found the direction of government and popular culture greatly troubling, and as he listened, during the presidential election, to the politicians and pundits talk about the problems in our country, never once did he hear the word "kindness" mentioned. It spurred him to write help.



“This country needs help. We've become divisive and unkind. Our politics are combative and corrupt, our entertainment is violent, cruel, and humiliating, and we've started massacring our children in schools. Something is terribly wrong with our culture. help. starts from the assumption that the only person that can fix things in your world is you. If you want things in your world to change -- and what other world is there, really -- it has to start with you."



Serving as a kick-starter for the people of this country to wake up and help each other and themselves, Little’s book should resonate with millions, not just in the United States, but worldwide.



A PDF version of help. is attached for your review.



Help is available as an e-book at http://smashwords.com at all e-book retailers. For more information or to purchase the book in softcover, visit www.skycandybooks.com.



About James Little

James Little is a 50-something guy who lives in Austin, Texas. He tried to write a book about his experiences in therapy a couple of years ago, wrote a lot of words, and then stopped about halfway through because he wasn’t writing the book he wanted to write. At the end of 2012, after experiencing a sustained and prolonged period of joy, he began to write his first book, help., and finished it on the day the world was supposed to end. He plans on writing at least two more books, love. and children. We’ll see what happens.