Help Make PopUpDisplay.com the Best Portable Trade Show Display Site

Columbia, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- The Pop Up Display store offers pop up displays in sizes ranging from 8 foot to 20 foot with many shapes and styles including tension fabric, Velcro* friendly fabric, and custom printed. While majority of the pop up display frames sold on PopUpDisplay.com are made in the USA, we offer a few value priced frames made in China. Regardless of your choice of the frame, the graphics are custom printed in the USA.



“We are seeking manufacturers and distributors of portable trade show displays, modular displays and accessories who can complement our existing products or have a product which adds value to our existing customer base. PopUpDisplay.com offers an opportunity to these manufacturers to showcase these products on one of the top websites for portable displays,” said Sameeksha Bhargava, founder of PopUpDisplays.com. PopUpDisplay.com continues to add new alternatives and complementary displays to pop up display which assemble in less than 10 minutes and can be reused multiple times over a few years.



To the users of PopUpDisplay.com, please submit your feedback on your past purchases, site navigation and ideas for improving the site. These ideas can be submitted directly on our site. Every idea used for site improvement will get either 5% off a future purchase or $50 iTunes gift certificate. Please submit your ideas by August 9th to see them implemented in the next evolution of PopUpDisplay.com.



PopUpDisplay.com, a company in the printing business for 45 years, operates an ecommerce store specializing in pop up displays. Using digital printing, the company produces numerous types of displays, for trade shows and other events. Company is proud to provide superior customer service, quality printing on a timely basis and at a reasonable price.



