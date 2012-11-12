Help PC Online to Offer Free Trial Version of Its Live Tech Support Service

Garden City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Helppconline are one of the leading tech support companies within the UK. Their team of professional tech experts have been trained to ensure that they can help everyone to improve upon their computing experience, and solve any operating issues which people may be facing. The services provided by this company range from simple, quick fixes such as the installation of anti-malware, to more complex things such as repairing blue screen errors. Computer users from both the UK and the USA have had their computing problems resolved by Help PC Online.



In order to make their products more affordable for their customers, the company has made the decision to launch a free fifteen minute support and advice program. This is essentially a trial version of their standard program, and includes live tech support which will help users to quickly fix minor issues. This free ‘taster’ of the services offered by the company will ensure that those who then go on to purchase the full support program will know precisely what level of service they can expect.



Helppconlines CEO commented on the new trial offer, remarking that trying to operate a computer should never feel frustrating, and this free fifteen minute service has been designed so that small, but nonetheless annoying computer issues can be fixed quickly, and customers will be able to get an idea of how the support program from the company can improve on their computing experience.



The company’s support program has proven to be hugely popular with its customer base, with satisfaction rates at just over 94%. The live tech support offered by Help PC Online is carried out by professionals that are Microsoft certified and well versed in things such as eliminating computer viruses, coding and blue screen errors,. They can resolve most issues in the space of just a few minutes, meaning that computer users needn’t waste their time visiting repair shops and can instead watch as their devices are fixed in the comfort of their own homes. The convenience and expertise provided by the service is what has continued to draw in customers time and time again.



About Help PC Online

HelpPCOnline Ltd. Is a team of certified computer repair and technology experts that offers the best 24/ 7 tech support around.



info@helppconline.com

https://www.helppconline.com/