Help Skiddle Support Children in Need This November with the Click of a Button

Ribbleton Lane, Preston -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Skiddle is pleased to announce their support of Children in Need this November by adding a simple donation facility to the checkout enabling Skiddle’s customers to do their bit for this worthy charity.



Since 2001, Skiddle has supported a number of charities, including charities such as Children in Need and C.A.L.M. (Campaign Against Living Miserably), concentrating largely on charities that deal with issues directly affecting Skiddle’s audience and customer base.



As the UK’s biggest nation-wide, What’s On Guide and as one of the leading ticket sales websites, Skiddle is ideally placed to encourage the support of Children in Need to their youthful audience who are often less interested in the charity’s annual telethon.



Skiddle Director, Richard Dyer said: “Here at Skiddle, we’ve always been dedicated to raising money for charity, especially for those charities that serve young people, and we’re happy to do more, year on year, as the business continues to grow.”



A British institution, Children in Need developed from the BBC’s commitment to Children’s charities, which began as a five-minute radio show in the 1920s and evolved to become the Children in Need charity and telethon we know today which takes up much of the broadcasting of the BBC over the course of a day each year.



Money raised from Children in Need is distributed to organisations that support children and young adults aged 18 and younger. The money helps a wide range of children suffering from all sorts of problems such as: mental, physical and behavioural disorders, children and young people living in poverty or situations of deprivation, distress or have suffered abuse and neglect.



Children in Need’s objectives centre on providing hospitals and other organisations for sick, afflicted and poor children. They offer these children gifts, specialist medical treatment, food, holidays and provide other welfare facilities that are needed.



Since 1980 Children in Need has rapidly grown and with public support has become a huge success, raising over £600million. With the continued support of Skiddle’s loyal customer base, a significant contribution is predicted.



Skiddle will announce the amount raised for Children in Need after the charity's telethon on 16th November.



Visit http://www.Skiddle.com at help us support Children in Need!



