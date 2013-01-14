Helping Doctors Bring in Extra Income: Internet Business Blueprint Workshop for Physicians

Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- As more doctors face challenges of growing job dissatisfaction and declining reimbursements, one doctor is hoping to change all that for his colleagues. The Internet Business Blueprint Workshop for physicians was announced by IncomeMD, an organization to help strategic doctors build more income in and out of practice. Now in its 4th year, IncomeMD, is a physician consulting firm, founded by Dr. Mike Woo-Ming, MD , a successful physician-entrepreneur with more than 17 years of experience in online marketing and founder of four successful internet companies. It is a two-day workshop that take place in San Diego on February 2013 to help doctors and health care professionals in making extra income by building their own internet business.



Nowadays, the use of online marketing and building an internet business has been growing in popularity. However for most physicians, there are a number of legal and financial obstacles and regulations that doctors need to follow. Most doctors feel the only way to make more money, is to get another job. The Internet Business Blueprint Workshop is the only workshop exclusively for doctors that can help guide physicians looking to bring in multiple streams of income.



IncomeMD will be holding the workshop for the purpose of providing strategic direction for physicians wanting to start their own internet business. The workshop is especially designed for physicians and health care professionals who want to sell their own products and services, and using the internet to their full advantage. They will also cover subjects for doctors who want to expand their practice and discuss innovative methods to build more revenue via the web.



At the Internet Business Blueprint Workshop, doctors and health care professionals will learn how to create their own products and services, and the steps to develop their website online. Case studies of past website businesses will be presented. The latest cutting edge raffic and search engine optimization strategies will be shared, as well as how best to use social media for maximum exposure. “The goal is to provide physicians with the tools to build more sustainable revenue in and out of their practice – we want doctors to start working smarter, not harder” – says Dr. Mike Woo-Ming.



Those health care professionals that have already attended previous live trainings from IncomeMD were fully satisfied with the information and knowledge they have learned from the workshop. Here are some testimonials:



According to Dr. Michael Lara of Woodside CA, "An excellent program! I had more "Aha" moments in 2 days with Dr. Mike than I have in the last year of self-guided research and study on internet marketing."



Dr. Mary Ann Orzech of Albuquerque NM says that it is a "Great content - Learned new ways to do marketing research. Great ideas on outsourcing, especially outsourcing writing of content. Great presentation of the "big picture" with multiple options and resources to use.”



Internet Business Blueprint Workshop takes place February 8-9 2013, in San Diego, CA For more information about “Internet Business Blueprint Workshop for Physician”, visit their website at http://incomemd.com/workshop/



