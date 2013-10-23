Helping Hands Massage & Chiropractic Invites One and All to Celebrate Its 1st Anniversary with an Open House on Saturday, November 16th

Lincoln, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Helping Hands Massage & Chiropractic located in Highland Park, IL is all set to celebrate the occasion of its first anniversary on Saturday, November 16th with an Open House that it will be hosting for one and all between 11am and 1pm. The clinic helps relieve bodily pain with a wholly natural approach which is a safe alternative to surgeries. Those who attend the Open House will have a gala time at the event which will provide them with free food, games, chair massages and a chance to win some great prizes, such as Gift Certificates for Food, Massages and Personal Training. Also, 10 lucky attendees stand to win a free vacation.



Besides the Open House, another treat that this clinic has in store is a special offer that has been devised for all new patients this month. They will receive a complete consultation and examination as well as the first treatment for a nominal price of $35. The proceeds generated from this offer will be going to the Highland Park Fire & Rescue Squad. Helping Hands Massage & Chiropractic is the most efficient and dedicated complete health and wellness provider in Chicago's North Shore and vicinity. Visit our website at www.helpinghandsmassageandchiropractic.com for more about this offer and our clinic.



This state of the art chiropractic facility offers a wide range of treatment solutions that help in getting rid of various kinds of pains be it neck pain, back pain, numbness, sciatica, sports, repetitive motion injuries, migraine, etc. The clinic is headed by Dr. Jose Aguilar who keeps himself updated with the latest information about chiropractic practices and tools and implements them effectively to help his patients succeed in optimizing and achieving their specific health goals.



“I have received wonderful treatment on both the massage and chiropractic sides of Helping Hands in Highland Park. First, Dr. Jose and Geidre accommodated my hectic work schedule by finding time(s) to see me. Second, Dr. Jose used a variety of chiropractic techniques to treat my chronically bad hip as well as my injured shoulder. He even gave me exercises to perform at home. The therapy made me feel better very quickly. Third, then Geidre got involved with some deep massage sessions. I felt better after each one! Needless to say, I am a very satisfied customer and their combined talents make my life better,” states Mary A.



About Dr. Jose Aguilar

Dr. Jose Aguilar received his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic after earning two degrees in Health Sciences and Liberal Studies from Black Hawk College. After graduating, he worked towards acquiring his certification as a Strength and Conditioning Specialist and in MOTUS Therapeutic Taping. Dr. Aguilar has also conducted many lectures with various organizations, speaking on varied topics including Stress, Nutrition, Peak Performance, Proper Posture, Injury Prevention and many more.



Media Contact:-

Name: Helping Hands Massage & Chiropractic

Phone: +1 847-322-2807

Website: http://www.helpinghandsmassageandchiropractic.com/



Physical pains at different locations in the body are one of the most common issues faced by almost every person once they reach middle age. Many a time pills, operations and other such techniques tend to backfire and come with the risk of harmful side effects.