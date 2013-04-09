Helping Heros's - Amazing Charity Walk Is Underway

Hants, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- The Royal Navy Medical Services (RNMS) Stretcher Carry is a charity event with the aim to raise awareness and funds for important military charities that through various means work tirelessly to improve the quality of life and provide much needed support to servicemen and women as well as veterans.



Everyone is requested to get involved and support this amazing team and help this deserving cause, full details are on the website and they make it very easy to donate http://rnmsstretchercarry.org.uk/



The event it’s self will be to carry a stretcher from the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine (RCDM) in Birmingham where servicemen and women go for world class medical care following illness or injury on operation around the world. The stretcher will then be carried to DMRC Headley Court in Surrey where servicemen and women have access to state of the art rehabilitation facilities to aid their recovery. The stretcher will then be carried on to Hasler Company in Plymouth where the next phase of rehabilitation takes place. The route is therefore, representative of a typical patient pathway following serious injury. The route is approximately 355 miles averaging out at around 14 marathons, which will be completed over 14 consecutive days.



All funds raised will be split between 3 military charities. The RCDM Patient Welfare Fund, the Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity and Help for Heroes. The RCDM Patient Welfare Fund directly benefit military patients admitted at RCDM by providing important welfare facilities. The RNRM Charities conduct important work and support initiative benefiting serving RN and RM personnel and veterans and assist in funding equipment and support for places like Headley Court and Hasler Company. Help for Heroes make hugely valuable a contribution in places like Headley Court and Hasler Company, building new facilities and providing equipment and support for the patients there. It is by pure coincidence but is rather fitting that the Help for Heroes insignia perfectly represents the nature of the event it’s self.



