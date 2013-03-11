HelpMyHits.com Boosts the Popularity of Struggling Websites with Improved Rates for 2013

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- A website is nothing without visitors. Even if it is the most well designed and interesting site in the world, it still needs people to see it. And of course, for commercial sites, visitors mean sales and profits. It can be difficult to get people to visit a site organically. However, some companies now sell website traffic, allowing website owners to buy visitors to their sites by the thousands. This traffic boost can help kick start a site’s popularity, and instantly generate sales.



One traffic selling website that is getting a lot of attention recently is HelpMyHits.com. For a small fee, they provide an influx of real, targeted visitors to websites. They have built up a reputation for providing excellent quality website traffic at great value prices.



HelpMyHits.com offers a range of different options for people purchasing traffic from the site. They can opt to purchase a large amount of traffic, immediately giving their website a massive boost in popularity, or they can decide to purchase a small initial amount to see how the system works for them. All of the traffic options are extremely reasonably priced.



Traffic delivered to the site is highly targeted. That means that the visitors that are directed towards any given site are actually specifically interested in that subject. By sending an audience that is more likely to be engaged by the site, HelpMyHits.com provide a more beneficial experience for their customers.



In addition to selling traffic, HelpMyHits.com also provides a rich information resource of useful editorial content on SEO and other website traffic building strategies.



A spokesperson for the site said: “It’s incredibly difficult to create a popular website, especially today. With more sites on the web than ever, each competing for people’s attention, generating interest is a challenge. We’ve been in the business of helping people with their websites since 2006, and since then we’ve helped thousands of people boost the popularity of their site. We’re capable of delivering highly targeted, low cost, real website traffic to any site within 24 hours. This can be the initial boost that a new website needs to catch on, or it can be a way to instantly give a flagging website a new lease of life. Whatever the reason, we provide an incredible service with a money back guarantee.”



About HelpMyHits.com

HelpMyHits.com is a site that lets visitors buy website traffic. Customers can pay for a huge influx of targeted traffic to be delivered to their site.



For more information please visit http://www.HelpMyHits.com