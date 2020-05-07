Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Hemato Oncology Testing Market (Products & Services - Assay Kits, and Services; Cancer - Leukemia, Non-hodgkin Lymphoma, and Other Cancers; Technology - PCR, NGS, IHC, and Other Technologies; End-user - Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Rising Cases of Hematologic Cancer is Driving the Growth



The rising cases of hematologic cancer is driving the growth of the hemato oncology testing market. The increasing awareness about personalized medicines contributes to the growth of the hemato oncology testing market. The rising number of collaborations to develop new assays promotes the growth of the hemato oncology testing market.



The growing geriatric population worldwide propels the growth of the hemato oncology testing market. On the flip side, uncertain reimbursement scenarios in various regions hamper the growth of the hemato oncology testing market. Nonetheless, research and development in hemato oncology testing create growth opportunities for the hemato oncology testing market.



North America is Anticipated to Dominate Share



Geographically, the global hemato oncology testing market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to dominate the global hemato oncology testing market. The rising adoption of advanced treatment technologies and products in North America contributes to the growth of the hemato oncology testing market in North America.



Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the global hemato oncology testing market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The large patient population present in the Asia-Pacific region stimulates the growth of the hemato oncology testing market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is growing in the global hemato oncology testing market.



Hemato Oncology Testing Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Hemato Oncology Testing Market Highlights



=> Hemato Oncology Testing Market Projection



=> Hemato Oncology Testing Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Hemato Oncology Testing Market



Chapter - 4 Hemato Oncology Testing Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market by Products & Services



=> Assay Kits



=> Services



Chapter - 6 Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market by Cancer



=> Leukemia



=> Non-hodgkin Lymphoma



=> Other Cancers



Chapter - 7 Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market by Technology



=> PCR



=> NGS



=> IHC



=> Other Technologies



Chapter - 8 Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market by End-user



=> Clinical Laboratories



=> Hospitals



=> Other End-users



Chapter - 9 Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 10 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Abbott Laboratories



=> Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



=> Illumina, Inc.



=> F. Hoffman-La Roche AG



=> QIAGEN NV



=> Arup Laboratories Inc.



=> Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



=> ArcherDx, Inc.



=> Asuragen, Inc.



=> Invivoscribe Technologies, Inc.



=> Other Companies



Chapter - 11 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.