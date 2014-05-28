Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Hematology Analyzers & Reagents Market - Global Forecasts to 2019", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Hematology Analyzers & Reagents Market by Products (3-& 5- part hematology Analyzers, Point-of-Care, & Fully Automated), Consumables (Reagents & Stains), End Users (Research Institute, Hospital, & Clinical Testing Labs) - Global Forecasts to 2019
The global hematology market is estimated to grow at a lower CAGR in developed countries; however, it is expected to witness high growth in emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil in the next five years. The growth of the hematology analyzers and reagents market is driven by factors such as increasing adoption of automated hematology instruments by diagnostics laboratories, growing development of the high throughput hematology analyzers, integration of basic flow-cytometry techniques in modern hematology analyzers, developments in high sensitivity Point-of-Care hematology testing, and the introduction of technologically advanced hematology instruments. However, slow adoption of advanced hematology instruments in the emerging economies, hematology product recalls, and the high cost of hematology analyzers are restraining the growth of this market. Rapid growth of hematology market in emerging countries such as India, China and Brazil; introduction of digital imaging systems in hematology laboratories; and growing use of microfluidics technology in hematology analyzer are creating opportunities for the growth of the hematology analyzers and reagents market in these regions.
In this report, the global hematology market has been segmented on the basis of type of product (hematology instruments and consumables) & services and by end-users (commercial organizations, stand alone hospitals, research institutes, and clinical testing labs). The hematology consumables market accounts for the largest share of the global hematology analyzers and reagents market in 2014. Factors such as new product launches, development of high throughput screening techniques, and increasing adoption of hematology automation platforms in laboratories are stimulating the growth of the hematology reagents market.
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