The global hematology diagnostic devices and equipment market was valued at about $1.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.35 billion at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2022.



Top Companies in the Global Hematology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market: Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Drucker Diagnostics , Horiba Ltd and Other



Markets Covered: 1) By Product: Instruments, Consumables 2) By End User: Hospitals, Specialized Diagnostic Centers, Specialized Research Institutes 3) By Instruments: Analyzers, Flow cytometers, Others 4) By Consumables: Reagents, Stains, Others 5) By Application: Drug Testing, Auto Immune Disease, Cancer, Diabetes Mellitus, Infectious Disease, Other Applications



Hematology diagnostic devices are driven by the increase in the prevalence of blood disorders. Hematology diagnostic devices are widely used in order to identify the type of blood disorder. Blood disorder is a condition which is impacting the count of the blood cells like red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, etc. Blood disorder affecting millions of people each year across the world irrespective of age, race, and sex. E.g.. As per the World Health Organization, Hemoglobin disorder is affecting 75% of the total births globally and the prevalence of Anemia is 12.7% is men.



Product recall is one of the major problems that the companies are facing. Product recalls is the process of returning the faulty devices which can be due to the errors in the manufacturing of the device. Because of the faulty devices tests conducted in the diagnostic centers may get affected. Example, In 2018, Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company recalled Vacutainer EDTA Blood Collection Tubes because they are affecting the test due to the chemical interference of test tubes with the blood samples. This recall was classified as Class I recall, the most serious type of recall, by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Such product recalls can negatively affect market growth.



