Hemen Ee Announces: Discovers Two Alternative Treatment Methods for Gout

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2014 -- Hyperuricemia, more commonly known as gout is a form of arthritis that occurs when uric acids build up in the blood, causing painful inflammation of the joints. In recent decades, gout has become more common, affecting between 1-2 percent of the Western population at some point during their lives. The increase in this medical condition is believed to be due to increasing risk factors, such as changes in the diet, longer life expectancy and metabolic syndrome. Historically, this condition was referred to as “the rich man’s disease” or “the disease of kings.” With this information in mind, Hemen Ee ventured out and discovered some treatments for gout.



Hemen Ee: states “It is commonly known that hyperuricemia (high uric acid) is the root of a gout attack. Doctors always advise all gout patients to control their diet and if possible, abstain from all high protein or high purine content foods. It is easier said than done. It takes very strong emotional strength to say 'NO!' to the favorite foods an individual has been living with for years. The most shocking and disappointing part is that even after the individual has cut down on the consumption of those ‘high risk’ foods, the uric acid level is still beyond the healthy range and the individual still has gout attacks from time to time.”



Hemen Ee found many effective alternative gout solutions and has taken the time to tell about two of those solutions.



Hemen Ee feels that it is important that people realize that it is not about the calcium, it is about Ion – this is one of the latest discoveries. Calcium Ion has been proven to help with the symptoms of gout. Don’t mix calcium ion up with the supplements that can be purchased from the local pharmacy. Those supplements are synthetic. Calcium Ion has a high ionic charge, which helps to activate the body fluids to become antioxidatic and alkaline.



Ionized Akaline Water is another treatment method Hemen Ee discovered. An alkaline water ionizer can take normal water and transform it into a strong alkaline water. The alkaline water can be used to neutralize the uric acid.



Those who are currently dealing with this condition are encouraged to try one of these gout solution to get the relief they need.



About Natural Gout Cure

Natural Gout Cure is a site that is packed full of information on gout – they are also selling eBooks related to treating this medical condition.