Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMEX:HEB) Investor Files Lawsuit in Connection New Drug Ampligen

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- An investor in shares of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMEX:HEB) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. United States District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania over alleged securities laws violations by Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements concerning Hemispherx BioPharma’s new drug Ampligen.



If you purchased a significant amount of shares of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMEX:HEB) between March 19, 2012 and December 17, 2012, you have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 22, 2013. NYSEAMEX:HEB investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMEX:HEB)between March 19, 2012 and December 17, 2012, that Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by assuming between March 19, 2012 and December 17, 2012 allegedly false and misleading information about its lead drug candidate Ampligen.



On March 19, 2012, Hemispherx BioPharma published data on the bioactivity of its drug Ampligen in Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.



On July 11, 2012, Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc announced that Hemispherx Biopharma and the FDA reached an agreement on the filing requirements for Hemispherx BioPharma’s Complete Response in Support of Ampligen® New Drug Application for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Treatment.



Shares of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMEX:HEB) increased from as low as $0.325 in mid-March 2012 to as high as $1.00 per share in late September 2012.



Then on December 20, 2012, the Arthritis Advisory Committee (the “AAC”) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) rejected Hemispherx Biopharma's Ampligen for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Among other things, the advisory panel said a proposed medicine from Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. isn't ready for marketing.



Shares of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMEX:HEB) declined from $0.64 per share on Dec. 17, 2012, to as low as $0.243 on Jan. 3, 2013.



Those who purchased a significant amount of shares of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMEX:HEB) between March 19, 2012 and December 17, 2012, you have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 22, 2013. NYSEAMEX:HEB investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com