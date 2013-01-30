Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMEX:HEB) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMEX:HEB) was launched concerning whether certain directors and officers of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMEX:HEB) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements concerning Hemispherx BioPharma’s new drug Ampligen.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMEX:HEB) stocks follows a lawsuit filed earlier against Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc over alleged securities laws violation in connection with certain statements in regards to Hemispherx BioPharma’s new drug Ampligen.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania the plaintiff alleges that Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by assuming between March 19, 2012 and December 17, 2012 allegedly false and misleading information about its lead drug candidate Ampligen.



On March 19, 2012, Hemispherx BioPharma published data on the bioactivity of its drug Ampligen in Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.



On July 11, 2012, Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc announced that Hemispherx Biopharma and the FDA reached an agreement on the filing requirements for Hemispherx BioPharma’s Complete Response in Support of Ampligen® New Drug Application for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Treatment.



Shares of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMEX:HEB) increased from as low as $0.325 in mid-March 2012 to as high as $1.00 per share in late September 2012.



Then on December 20, 2012, the Arthritis Advisory Committee (the “AAC”) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) rejected Hemispherx Biopharma's Ampligen for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Among other things, the advisory panel said a proposed medicine from Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. isn't ready for marketing.



Shares of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMEX:HEB) declined from $0.64 per share on Dec. 17, 2012, to as low as $0.235 per share on Jan. 4, 2013.



On Jan. 25, 2013, NYSEAMEX:HEB shares closed at $0.255 per share.



