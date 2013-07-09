Hemmy Productions Set to Host Let's Talk About Soaps, a Red Carpet Event and Gala Affair to Benefit the American Cancer Society

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Hemmy Productions will host the The 1st Annual Hemmy Awards, which will be held on September 15, 2013 at the Altman Building in New York, NY. A portion of the proceeds raised at The Hemmy Awards will go to the American Cancer Society to support their ongoing efforts to fight cancers of all types. “The Hemmy Awards are like the Oscars for soap stars”the Hemmy Productions, and the event will feature well-known soap stars including General Hospital's Sean Kanan and Camryn Grimes from the Young and the Restless. Organizer have also included a special 'Welcome Back' segment the popular nighttime soap Dallas which was recently brought back to life by TNT.



The Hemmy Awards are a fundraiser/recognition event and Hemmy Productions, creator of TV's hit series Let's Talk About Soaps is proud to partner with The American Cancer Society to raise not just money but also awareness in the fight against cancer. For both organizations The Hemmy Awards are a perfect platform to speak about cancer since many well known soap stars have succumbed to the disease including One Life To Live's, Phil Carey and most recently JR himself, Larry Hagman of Dallas.



The night is a chance to help in the fight against cancer but it is also a chance to honor and pay tribute to some of the hardest working and most popular men and women in show business – the soap stars. Often, daytime actors are overlooked in major awards shows but their loyal fans feel that they deserve the same kind of star treatment afforded Hollywood actors during Oscar season. The Hemmy Awards give fans the perfect platform to honor their favorite soap stars and the second portion of the gala will include an awards ceremony where various soap opera actors will be given awards that come directly from their fans. The evening will include screenings from the soaps, dinner for the soap stars and VIP’s and entertainment including a local band and performaces by Alura.



Those interested in more information about The Hemmy Awards or those who would like to attend can visit www.letstalkaboutsoaps.com or contact Tessa Kendall McKenzie at 760.517.6277



