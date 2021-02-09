New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- Considerable increase in the number of end-stage renal disease patients, the requirement for dialysis installations, and priority for utilizing contamination-free hemodialysis concentrates are primary factors increasing the market demand for hemodialysis concentrates.



In 2015, research conducted in the United States stated that around 120,000 patients underwent dialysis for treating end-stage renal disorders, and the number is significantly increasing every year. The augmenting occurrence of kidney disorders due to excessive alcohol consumption among the youth and elderly will increase the demand for hemodialysis and thereby expand the market for hemodialysis concentrates.



Hemodialysis is a process used to filter the extra fluids or waste from the blood to sustain the electrolytic balance in the body of patients suffering from kidney diseases. Hemodialysis concentrates are used in the dialysis machine to remove the toxins in the blood. The hemodialysis concentrates comprise glucose, purified water, and electrolytes. These concentrates are prepared as per the patient's requirement and help them to regulate the acid-base and electrolyte concentration while eliminating the waste products from the blood.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



According to WHO, around 2.6 million people underwent dialysis globally in 2010, and it is assumed that the number might double by 2030. The rising incidences of high blood pressure, diabetes, and many other diseases that trigger kidney dysfunctions will increase the demand for hemodialysis concentrates in the coming years.



However, the unpopularity of few advanced dialysis devices and low awareness about kidney disease medication and regular product recalls are some key restraints for the hemodialysis concentrates market.



Further key findings from report:



Based on type, the hemodialysis concentrates segment is segmented into acid and bicarbonate concentrates. The acid concentrates held approximately 65% of the global hemodialysis concentrates and is predicted to show a significant increase through 2027.



Based on application, the dialysis center sub-segment holds most of the downstream consumption of the product. It is estimated that this segment might grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period, mainly due to increased inclination for dialysis clinics globally.



Several key players are inventing novel techniques related to dialysis. For instance, a leading pharmaceutical company, Rockwell Medical, Inc., registered a new drug Triferic AVNU on 26th May 2020. The product is used to maintain hemoglobin levels in adult patients suffering from hemodialysis chronic kidney disorder.

An American company named Baxter International made a considerable investment in peritoneal dialysis techniques in 2019, influenced by President Donald Trump.



North America held around 36% of the total market for hemodialysis concentrates due to the easy availability of medical reimbursement schemes, technological advances, and better healthcare facilities and infrastructure. North America has the highest number of market players in the global hemodialysis concentrates industry.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to observe a high revenue growth during the projection period. The rising prevalence of kidney diseases, developed healthcare infrastructures, and growing geriatric population are some crucial drivers of the hemodialysis market in this region. Moreover, the dominance of local market players selling dialysis machines and concentrates at reasonable rates in China and India is estimated to drive the market demand for hemodialysis concentrates.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Hemodialysis Concentrates Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Competitive Terrain:



The global Hemodialysis Concentrates market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



Key players in the hemodialysis concentrates market:



Weigao Group, Taishikang, Sanxin, Rockwell Medical, Fresenius Medical Care, Dialysis Medical Solutions, Unipharm JSC, Nipro, MEDIVATORS, Baxter, B. Braun, Evertrust, Nikkiso, Surni Group, LIGHT, Ziweishan, Sichuan

Renacon Pharma, Shenyouda, United Jieran



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Hemodialysis Concentrates Market on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region:



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Bicarbonate Concentrates

Acid Concentrates



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Home

Dialysis Center



By End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Clinics

Hospitals



By Region (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



North America



Europe



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa



Radical Features of the Hemodialysis Concentrates Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Hemodialysis Concentrates market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Hemodialysis Concentrates industry



