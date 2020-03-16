Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- According to a study by the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC), around 30 million people in the U.S. were suffering from chronic kidney diseases in 2017. The rising prevalence of kidney diseases is the chief factor driving the global "hemodialysis equipment market 2020". Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled "Hemodialysis Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025" entails the hemodialysis equipment market analysis and trends prevailing in the market. Hemodialysis, also referred to as artificial kidney helps to filter out excess fluid and toxins from the blood.



Leading Players operating in the Hemodialysis Equipment Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Fresenius Kabi AG

Baxter International Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

NIPRO CORPORATION

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

JMS Co., Ltd.



Objective of Studies:



To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Hemodialysis Equipment Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Hemodialysis Equipment Market



To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Hemodialysis Equipment Market size and future prospective.



To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Hemodialysis Equipment Market

Increasing R&D Investment in Asia Pacific Catapults it to the Market's Forefront



In 2017, the market in Asia Pacific was valued at US$ 4,301.9 Mn and is anticipated to maintain its dominance through the forecast years. The region is observing that the needs of ESRD patients aren't met owing to the poor accessibility, especially in developing countries. Against this backdrop, the hemodialysis equipment market potential is likely to increase in Asia Pacific.



The rising prevalence of kidney diseases and ESRD, especially in India and China, is likely to increase the hemodialysis equipment market revenue by 2025. The huge gap between existing infrastructure and large population will create ample growth opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific.



The report focuses on global major leading industry players of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Hemodialysis Equipment Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hemodialysis Equipment Market Size by analysing historical data and future prospect.



With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Hemodialysis Equipment Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs