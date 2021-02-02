New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- Reports and Data has added a new research study titled "Global Hemoglobinopathies Market Trends and Forecast to 2027" to its extensive database. The Hemoglobinopathies market report is a comprehensive research report that offers a detailed analysis of the Hemoglobinopathies market on the global and regional level. The report also presents a key analysis of the current and emerging market trends along with a thorough analysis of the key segments and sub-segments of the market. The report also covers the complete impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Hemoglobinopathies market and its key segments. The report also presents a current and future scenario of the market in a post-pandemic case. It also offers strategic recommendations to the key manufacturers of the industry to overcome the impact of the pandemic and to gain a strong foothold in the market.



The growth of the hemoglobinopathies market is driven by the increasing prevalence of hemoglobinopathies in developed countries, high-level diseases, a variety of government support initiatives and NGO funding. Advanced diagnostic and therapeutic factors, favorable diagnostic and economical approaches such as genetic testing and developing rapid point of care diagnostic methods are other factors that drive the global hemoglobinopathy market.



Key Companies of the Hemoglobinopathies Market are:



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Gamida Cell, Biogen Idec, AcceleronPharma, Sangamo BioSciences, Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, Geetix Pharmaceuticals, Mast Therapeutics, Prolong Pharmaceuticals



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Thalassemia

Alpha Thalassemia

Beta Thalassemia

Sickle Cell Disease

Other Hb Variants Diseases



Therapy Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Blood transfusion

Iron chelation therapy

Bone marrow transplant

Others



Test Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Red blood cell (RBC) count test

Genetic testing

Liquid chromatography (HPLC) test

Hemoglobin isoelectric (Hb IEF) focusing

Hemoglobin electrophoresis (Hb ELP) test

Hemoglobin solubility test.



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Key questions addressed in the report are:



What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Hemoglobinopathies market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Hemoglobinopathies market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



