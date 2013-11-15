Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hemophilia - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022 market report to its offering

Hemophilia is an X-linked hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by impaired blood coagulation as a result of deficiencies in the production or function of coagulation factor VIII (hemophilia A) or factor IX (hemophilia B). Because of the deficiency of coagulation factor, hemophilia patients have a tendency for bleeding in joints, muscles, soft tissues and within mucous membranes, which can be spontaneous or could be due to internal or external trauma, depending on the severity of the disease. The clinical presentation of hemophilia ranges from mild to moderate to severe stages depending on the residual level of the circulating factor (Rocino et al., 2012; Srivastava et al., 2012; White et al., 2001).



Hemophilia is a rare disease but the prevalence of hemophilia varies according to the economic status of a country. The exact cause for the variation in prevalence between countries based on their economic status is unknown. However, researchers attribute the lower prevalence in lower-income countries to insufficient reporting of these data due to the lack of access to healthcare and impaired diagnostic capabilities because of little or no treatment due to lower economic funds in low-income countries (Evatt, 2005; Skinner, 2006; Stonebraker et al., 2010).



In 2012, the 9MM had 56,762 diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia A and B, 30% of which occurred in the US. The diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia in the 9MM are expected to increase slightly to 58,072 cases by 2022 (Figure 1). Throughout the forecast for the 9MM, the US will have the largest proportion of diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia A and B, with 30.90% of all the diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia A and B in the 9MM. Because hemophilia is an inherited condition, it requires lifelong treatment. Given the increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases with advancing age and increasing life expectancy in hemophiliacs due to advances in treatment, the challenges faced by hemophiliacs may increase in the near future, as well as the need for supporting treatments and care.



Scope



The hemophilia EpiCast Report and EpiCast Model provide an overview of the risk factors and epidemiological trends for hemophilia in the nine major markets (9MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Argentina, and China). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the diagnosed prevalent cases of both hemophilia A and B segmented by age, (ages 0 to greater or equal to 85 years), and sex in these markets.



The hemophilia epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.



The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 9MM.



The EpiCast Model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.



Reasons To Buy



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global hemophilia market.



Quantify patient populations in the global hemophilia market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.



Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for hemophilia therapeutics in each of the markets covered.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146334/hemophilia-epidemiology-forecast-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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