01/03/2020 -- Hemophilia A Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028
(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Hemophilia A Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028
Some of the key facts of the report
1. The total Hemophilia A prevalent population in the 7MM was observed to be 42,458 in 2017 during the study period [2017–2028]
2. The total diagnosed and treated a prevalent population of Hemophilia A in the 7MM was assessed to be 38,212 in 2017.
3. The United States witnessed the highest number of cases with Hemophilia A, as compared to other 7MM countries, which accounts for approximately 33.44% of the total Hemophilia A cases of the 7MM.
Key benefits of the report
1. Haemophilia A market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Hemophilia A epidemiology and Hemophilia A market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. Haemophilia A market report provides insights into current and emerging therapies.
3. Haemophilia A market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Haemophilia A market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Hemophilia A market.
"In the United States, the observed number of mild cases were 3,195, i.e., 25% of the diagnosed and Treated Hemophilia A patient pool in 2017. Additionally, moderate and severe accounts for 75% of the Hemophilia A patient pool."
Hemophilia A market size in the 7MM is anticipated to increase during the study period (2017–2028). In 2017, the market size of the Hemophilia A was accessed to be USD 6,266 million for the 7MM. Among the 7MM, the United States accounts major Hemophilia A market share. Furthermore, among the EU-5 countries, the United Kingdom accounts for the highest market size for Hemophilia A, which is further followed by France, Italy, Germany and Spain. For Hemophilia A, we have assessed that therapeutic landscape of the Hemophilia A is dependent on the Plasma-derived FVIII and Recombinant FVII (short-acting and long-acting) and bispecific antibody (Hemlibra) for with or without Inhibitors Hemophilia A patients. Majority of the products in these classes were approved long back. However, from the past few years, new generations Recombinant FVII products have been approved by regulatory authorities such as Jivi, Esproct and others. Also, the therapeutic Hemophilia A market shall significantly rise in the coming years, owing to the expected launch of gene therapies.
Generally, Hemophilia A patients are provided with "On Demand" and "Prophylaxis" treatment. However, Prophylaxis treatment option has gained importance in comparison to the on-demand treatment options. Currently, the major Hemophilia A treatment option is Factor Replacement Concentrates. The source of these Factor Replacement Concentrates either recombinant DNA technology or Human plasma-derived. Other than this, Bypassing agents are also recommended. Moreover, this as an off-label treatment option, wherein Desmopressin Acetate (DDAVP) and Adjunctive therapies are also available in the market for the management of Hemophilia A.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Hemophilia A treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Drugs covered
1. Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270)
2. Concizumab
3. Fitusiran
4. BIVV001
5. Marstacimab
6. Marzeptacog alfa
7. SPK-8011
And many others
The key players in Hemophilia A market are:
1. Biomarin Pharmaceutical
2. Novo Nordisk
3. Sanofi
4. Pfizer
5. Catalyst Biosciences
6. OPKO Biologics
7. Spark Therapeutics
And many others
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary
3. Hemophilia A Market Overview at a Glance
4. Hemophilia A Disease Background and Overview
5. Hemophilia A Epidemiology and Patient Population
6. United States Epidemiology
7. EU-5 Country-wise Hemophilia A Epidemiology
7.1. Germany Epidemiology
7.2. France Epidemiology
7.3. Italy Epidemiology
7.4. Spain Epidemiology
7.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
8. Japan Epidemiology
9. Hemophilia A Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
10. Unmet Needs
11. Hemophilia A Marketed Products
11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM
11.2. Esperoct (N8-GP; Turoctocog alfa pegol): Novo Nordisk
11.3. Jivi (formerly BAY94-9027): Bayer
11.4. Hemlibra (Emicizumab-kxwh): Chugai/ Genentech/Roche
11.5. Wilate: Octapharma
11.6. Adynovate (Adynovi; BAX 855): Takeda
11.7. Eloctate [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein; Elocta (efmoroctocog alfa)]:Sanofi/Sobi
11.8. Afstyla (Lonoctocog alfa): CSL Behring
11.9. Kovaltry (BAY 81-8973): Bayer
11.10. Nuwiq (simoctocog alfa): Octapharma
11.11. NovoEight (Turoctocog alfa): Novo Nordisk
11.12. Obizur: Takeda
11.13. Kogenate FS (octocog alfa): Bayer
11.14.Xyntha (ReFacto AF): Pfizer
11.15.Feiba: Takeda
12. Hemophilia A Emerging Therapies
12.1. Key Cross
12.2. Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270): BioMarin Pharmaceutical
12.3. LR769: HEMA Biologics/LFB Biotechnologies
12.4. Concizumab (NN7415): Novo Nordisk
12.5. Fitusiran (ALN-AT3, SAR-439774): Sanofi Genzyme/ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
12.6. BIVV001 (rFVIIIFc-VWF-XTEN): Sanofi
12.7. Marstacimab (PF-06741086): Pfizer
12.8. Marzeptacog alfa (Activated): Catalyst Biosciences
12.9.OPK88005: OPKO Biologics
12.10.SPK-8011: Spark Therapeutics
13. Hemophilia A Seven Major Market Analysis
14. 7MM Hemophilia A Market Outlook
15. United States: Market Size
16. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook
16.1. Germany Market Size
16.2. France Market Size
16.3. Italy Market Size
16.4. Spain Market Size
16.5. United Kingdom Market Size
17. Japan Market Outlook
17.1. Japan Market Size
18. Market Drivers
19. Market Barriers
20. Appendix
