Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total Hemophilia A prevalent population in the 7MM was observed to be 42,458 in 2017 during the study period [2017–2028]

2. The total diagnosed and treated a prevalent population of Hemophilia A in the 7MM was assessed to be 38,212 in 2017.

3. The United States witnessed the highest number of cases with Hemophilia A, as compared to other 7MM countries, which accounts for approximately 33.44% of the total Hemophilia A cases of the 7MM.



Key benefits of the report

1. Haemophilia A market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Hemophilia A epidemiology and Hemophilia A market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Haemophilia A market report provides insights into current and emerging therapies.

3. Haemophilia A market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Haemophilia A market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Hemophilia A market.



"In the United States, the observed number of mild cases were 3,195, i.e., 25% of the diagnosed and Treated Hemophilia A patient pool in 2017. Additionally, moderate and severe accounts for 75% of the Hemophilia A patient pool."



Hemophilia A market size in the 7MM is anticipated to increase during the study period (2017–2028). In 2017, the market size of the Hemophilia A was accessed to be USD 6,266 million for the 7MM. Among the 7MM, the United States accounts major Hemophilia A market share. Furthermore, among the EU-5 countries, the United Kingdom accounts for the highest market size for Hemophilia A, which is further followed by France, Italy, Germany and Spain. For Hemophilia A, we have assessed that therapeutic landscape of the Hemophilia A is dependent on the Plasma-derived FVIII and Recombinant FVII (short-acting and long-acting) and bispecific antibody (Hemlibra) for with or without Inhibitors Hemophilia A patients. Majority of the products in these classes were approved long back. However, from the past few years, new generations Recombinant FVII products have been approved by regulatory authorities such as Jivi, Esproct and others. Also, the therapeutic Hemophilia A market shall significantly rise in the coming years, owing to the expected launch of gene therapies.

Generally, Hemophilia A patients are provided with "On Demand" and "Prophylaxis" treatment. However, Prophylaxis treatment option has gained importance in comparison to the on-demand treatment options. Currently, the major Hemophilia A treatment option is Factor Replacement Concentrates. The source of these Factor Replacement Concentrates either recombinant DNA technology or Human plasma-derived. Other than this, Bypassing agents are also recommended. Moreover, this as an off-label treatment option, wherein Desmopressin Acetate (DDAVP) and Adjunctive therapies are also available in the market for the management of Hemophilia A.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Hemophilia A treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270)

2. Concizumab

3. Fitusiran

4. BIVV001

5. Marstacimab

6. Marzeptacog alfa

7. SPK-8011



And many others

The key players in Hemophilia A market are:

1. Biomarin Pharmaceutical

2. Novo Nordisk

3. Sanofi

4. Pfizer

5. Catalyst Biosciences

6. OPKO Biologics

7. Spark Therapeutics



And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Hemophilia A Market Overview at a Glance

4. Hemophilia A Disease Background and Overview

5. Hemophilia A Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. United States Epidemiology

7. EU-5 Country-wise Hemophilia A Epidemiology

7.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.2. France Epidemiology

7.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

8. Japan Epidemiology

9. Hemophilia A Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Hemophilia A Marketed Products

11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM

11.2. Esperoct (N8-GP; Turoctocog alfa pegol): Novo Nordisk

11.3. Jivi (formerly BAY94-9027): Bayer

11.4. Hemlibra (Emicizumab-kxwh): Chugai/ Genentech/Roche

11.5. Wilate: Octapharma

11.6. Adynovate (Adynovi; BAX 855): Takeda

11.7. Eloctate [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein; Elocta (efmoroctocog alfa)]:Sanofi/Sobi

11.8. Afstyla (Lonoctocog alfa): CSL Behring

11.9. Kovaltry (BAY 81-8973): Bayer

11.10. Nuwiq (simoctocog alfa): Octapharma

11.11. NovoEight (Turoctocog alfa): Novo Nordisk

11.12. Obizur: Takeda

11.13. Kogenate FS (octocog alfa): Bayer

11.14.Xyntha (ReFacto AF): Pfizer

11.15.Feiba: Takeda

12. Hemophilia A Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270): BioMarin Pharmaceutical

12.3. LR769: HEMA Biologics/LFB Biotechnologies

12.4. Concizumab (NN7415): Novo Nordisk

12.5. Fitusiran (ALN-AT3, SAR-439774): Sanofi Genzyme/ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

12.6. BIVV001 (rFVIIIFc-VWF-XTEN): Sanofi

12.7. Marstacimab (PF-06741086): Pfizer

12.8. Marzeptacog alfa (Activated): Catalyst Biosciences

12.9.OPK88005: OPKO Biologics

12.10.SPK-8011: Spark Therapeutics

13. Hemophilia A Seven Major Market Analysis

14. 7MM Hemophilia A Market Outlook

15. United States: Market Size

16. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

16.1. Germany Market Size

16.2. France Market Size

16.3. Italy Market Size

16.4. Spain Market Size

16.5. United Kingdom Market Size

17. Japan Market Outlook

17.1. Japan Market Size

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight



