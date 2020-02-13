DelveInsight Business Research LLP
Some of the key facts of the report
1. Hemophilia A market size in the 7MM was found to be 3,178 Million in 2017.
2. Hemophilia A prevalent population was assessed to be 38,212 in the 7MM in 2017.
3. The highest Hemophilia A prevalent population is in the United States with 14,200 cases in 2017.
4. In the 7MM, approximately 30% of severe hemophilia A cases that are 6,305 patients affected by inhibitors.
Key benefits of the report
1. Hemophilia A market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Hemophilia A epidemiology and Hemophilia A market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. Hemophilia A market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.
3. Hemophilia A market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Hemophilia A market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Hemophilia A market.
"The severe Hemophilia A cases are far higher in number than mild and moderate cases."
Hemophilia A is a life-long condition. Currently, there is no cure, but researchers are actively engaged in finding the cure through gene therapy. One way is by inserting a healthy version of the defective blood factor gene, a person with hemophilia will be able to produce reasonable amounts of a factor on their own. Generally, Hemophilia A patients are provided with "On Demand" and "Prophylaxis" treatment. However, Prophylaxis treatment option has gained importance in comparison to the on-demand treatment options. Currently, the major Hemophilia A treatment options are Factor Replacement Concentrates, the source of which is either recombinant DNA technology or Human plasma-derived, and Bypassing agents.
Moreover, this is an off-label treatment option, wherein Desmopressin Acetate (DDAVP) and Adjunctive therapies are also available for the management of Hemophilia A. Many patients are offered prophylactic infusions with third-generation products, which do not have any human or animal proteins in them. There are several such products available in Hemophilia A market, e.g. Advate (Baxter) and Xyntha (Pfizer). Other products are also approved under this category; however, a long time ago. Since then, short and longer-acting recombinant (not from human plasma) factor therapies have entered the Hemophilia A market; of which Eloctate and Jivi have gained the popularity.
On the other hand, Jivi is a recombinant factor VIII (rFVIII) replacement therapy, meaning it replaces the reduced or missing FVIII (a protein needed to form blood clots) in patients with hemophilia A. The USFDA also approved Kovaltry (Bayer), and Antihemophilic factor (recombinant) for Hemophilia A treatment in children and adults. Another class of factor concentrate is Plasma-Derived Factor Concentrates FVIII products that are produced by utilizing human plasma. However, this class of products acquires less market share because of their less usage in comparison to the recombinant-derived factor concentrates. There are several drugs approved under this category, such as FEIBA (Pfizer), MonoclateP (CSL Behring), and Hemofil-M (Baxter).
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Hemophilia A treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Drugs covered
1. Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270)
2. Concizumab
3. Fitusiran
4. BIVV001
5. Marstacimab
6. Marzeptacog alfa
7. SB-525
8. SPK-8011
And many others
The key players in Hemophilia A market are:
1. Biomarin Pharmaceutical
2. Novo Nordisk
3. Genzyme
4. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
5. Sanofi
6. Pfizer
7. Sangamo Therapeutics
8. Spark Therapeutics
And many others
Table of contents
1 Key Insights
2 Executive Summary of Hemophilia A
3 SWOT Analysis for Hemophilia A
4 Hemophilia A Patient Share at a Glance
5 Hemophilia A Market Overview at a Glance
6 Hemophilia A Disease Background and Overview
7 Hemophilia A Epidemiology and Patient Population
8 United States Epidemiology
9 EU-5 Country-Wise Epidemiology
9.1. Germany Epidemiology
9.2. France Epidemiology
9.3. Italy Epidemiology
9.4. Spain Epidemiology
9.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
10 Japan Epidemiology
11 Hemophilia A Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, And Medical Practices
12 Unmet Needs
13 Key Endpoints of Hemophilia A Treatment
14 Hemophilia A Marketed Products
14.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM
14.2. Esperoct (N8-Gp; Turoctocog Alfa Pegol): Novo Nordisk
14.3. Jivi (Formerly Bay94-9027): Bayer
14.4. Hemlibra (Emicizumab-Kxwh): Chugai/ Genentech/Roche
14.5. Wilate: Octapharma
14.6. Adynovate (Adynovi; Bax 855): Takeda
14.7. Eloctate: Sanofi/Sobi
14.8. Afstyla (Lonoctocog Alfa): Csl Behring
14.9. Kovaltry (Bay 81-8973): Bayer
15 Hemophilia A Emerging Therapies
15.1. Key Cross
15.2. Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (Bmn 270): Biomarin Pharmaceutical
15.3. Sb-525: Sangamo Therapeutics
15.4. Concizumab (Nn7415): Novo Nordisk
15.5. Fitusiran (Aln-At3, Sar-439774): Sanofi Genzyme/ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
15.6. Bivv001 (Rfviiifc-Vwf-Xten): Sanofi
15.7. Marstacimab (Pf-06741086): Pfizer
15.8. Marzeptacog Alfa (Activated): Catalyst Biosciences
16. Hemophilia A Seven Major Market Analysis
17. Attribute Analysis
18. 7MM: Market Outlook
19. United States: Market Size
20. EU-5 Countries: Market Size and Outlook
20.1. Germany Market Size
20.2. France Market Size
20.3. Italy Market Size
20.4. Spain Market Size
20.5. United Kingdom Market Size
21. Japan Market Outlook
22. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Hemophilia A
21. Market Drivers
22. Market Barriers
23. Appendix
24. DelveInsight Capabilities
25. Disclaimer
26. About DelveInsight
