Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- Hemophilia A Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Hemophilia A Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Hemophilia A market size in the 7MM was found to be 3,178 Million in 2017.

2. Hemophilia A prevalent population was assessed to be 38,212 in the 7MM in 2017.

3. The highest Hemophilia A prevalent population is in the United States with 14,200 cases in 2017.

4. In the 7MM, approximately 30% of severe hemophilia A cases that are 6,305 patients affected by inhibitors.



Key benefits of the report

1. Hemophilia A market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Hemophilia A epidemiology and Hemophilia A market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Hemophilia A market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Hemophilia A market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Hemophilia A market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Hemophilia A market.



Request for sample pages



"The severe Hemophilia A cases are far higher in number than mild and moderate cases."



Hemophilia A is a life-long condition. Currently, there is no cure, but researchers are actively engaged in finding the cure through gene therapy. One way is by inserting a healthy version of the defective blood factor gene, a person with hemophilia will be able to produce reasonable amounts of a factor on their own. Generally, Hemophilia A patients are provided with "On Demand" and "Prophylaxis" treatment. However, Prophylaxis treatment option has gained importance in comparison to the on-demand treatment options. Currently, the major Hemophilia A treatment options are Factor Replacement Concentrates, the source of which is either recombinant DNA technology or Human plasma-derived, and Bypassing agents.



Moreover, this is an off-label treatment option, wherein Desmopressin Acetate (DDAVP) and Adjunctive therapies are also available for the management of Hemophilia A. Many patients are offered prophylactic infusions with third-generation products, which do not have any human or animal proteins in them. There are several such products available in Hemophilia A market, e.g. Advate (Baxter) and Xyntha (Pfizer). Other products are also approved under this category; however, a long time ago. Since then, short and longer-acting recombinant (not from human plasma) factor therapies have entered the Hemophilia A market; of which Eloctate and Jivi have gained the popularity.



On the other hand, Jivi is a recombinant factor VIII (rFVIII) replacement therapy, meaning it replaces the reduced or missing FVIII (a protein needed to form blood clots) in patients with hemophilia A. The USFDA also approved Kovaltry (Bayer), and Antihemophilic factor (recombinant) for Hemophilia A treatment in children and adults. Another class of factor concentrate is Plasma-Derived Factor Concentrates FVIII products that are produced by utilizing human plasma. However, this class of products acquires less market share because of their less usage in comparison to the recombinant-derived factor concentrates. There are several drugs approved under this category, such as FEIBA (Pfizer), MonoclateP (CSL Behring), and Hemofil-M (Baxter).



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Hemophilia A treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270)

2. Concizumab

3. Fitusiran

4. BIVV001

5. Marstacimab

6. Marzeptacog alfa

7. SB-525

8. SPK-8011

And many others



The key players in Hemophilia A market are:

1. Biomarin Pharmaceutical

2. Novo Nordisk

3. Genzyme

4. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

5. Sanofi

6. Pfizer

7. Sangamo Therapeutics

8. Spark Therapeutics

And many others



Table of contents

1 Key Insights

2 Executive Summary of Hemophilia A

3 SWOT Analysis for Hemophilia A

4 Hemophilia A Patient Share at a Glance

5 Hemophilia A Market Overview at a Glance

6 Hemophilia A Disease Background and Overview

7 Hemophilia A Epidemiology and Patient Population

8 United States Epidemiology

9 EU-5 Country-Wise Epidemiology

9.1. Germany Epidemiology

9.2. France Epidemiology

9.3. Italy Epidemiology

9.4. Spain Epidemiology

9.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

10 Japan Epidemiology

11 Hemophilia A Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, And Medical Practices

12 Unmet Needs

13 Key Endpoints of Hemophilia A Treatment

14 Hemophilia A Marketed Products

14.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM

14.2. Esperoct (N8-Gp; Turoctocog Alfa Pegol): Novo Nordisk

14.3. Jivi (Formerly Bay94-9027): Bayer

14.4. Hemlibra (Emicizumab-Kxwh): Chugai/ Genentech/Roche

14.5. Wilate: Octapharma

14.6. Adynovate (Adynovi; Bax 855): Takeda

14.7. Eloctate: Sanofi/Sobi

14.8. Afstyla (Lonoctocog Alfa): Csl Behring

14.9. Kovaltry (Bay 81-8973): Bayer

15 Hemophilia A Emerging Therapies

15.1. Key Cross

15.2. Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (Bmn 270): Biomarin Pharmaceutical

15.3. Sb-525: Sangamo Therapeutics

15.4. Concizumab (Nn7415): Novo Nordisk

15.5. Fitusiran (Aln-At3, Sar-439774): Sanofi Genzyme/ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

15.6. Bivv001 (Rfviiifc-Vwf-Xten): Sanofi

15.7. Marstacimab (Pf-06741086): Pfizer

15.8. Marzeptacog Alfa (Activated): Catalyst Biosciences

16. Hemophilia A Seven Major Market Analysis

17. Attribute Analysis

18. 7MM: Market Outlook

19. United States: Market Size

20. EU-5 Countries: Market Size and Outlook

20.1. Germany Market Size

20.2. France Market Size

20.3. Italy Market Size

20.4. Spain Market Size

20.5. United Kingdom Market Size

21. Japan Market Outlook

22. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Hemophilia A

21. Market Drivers

22. Market Barriers

23. Appendix

24. DelveInsight Capabilities

25. Disclaimer

26. About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight