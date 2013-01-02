Fast Market Research recommends "Hemophilia Pipeline Overview - Once-a-week prophylaxis may soon become a reality" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Among the products for hemophilia A and B that are likely to reach the market within the next 4 years are modified recombinant factor replacements that could reduce injection frequencies significantly, making once-a-week prophylaxis a reality.
Scope
- Assess key pipeline products with regards to current gold-standard therapies.
- Identify the prospects faced by next-generation products in this niche market.
- Review and profile current key pipeline hemophilia A and B factor replacement products.
- Assess current unmet needs and challenges faced by pipeline products.
Highlights
The most important unmet need is a longer half-life for clotting factors so that daily intravenous injections are no longer necessary. Moving from daily to weekly or fortnightly injections would improve patients' quality of life enormously.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Since longer clotting factor half-life is the major unmet need in hemophilia treatment, Datamonitor believes that novel recombinant compounds can only gain significant market share by either addressing the lack of long-acting recombinant factor IX therapeutics or by addressing the need for more competitively priced recombinant products.
Economy of scale plays a role when producing a biologic compound cost-effectively and established companies will have an advantage in this area; having the right infrastructure, production facilities, marketing channels, and sales force are important factors that will determine whether a company can successfully enter the hemophilia market.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Datamonitor's up to date key pipeline hemophilia A and B therapeutics profiles includes the latest clinical data and industry developments.
- Understand the most pressing unmet needs in hemophilia and how current pipeline products can gain significant market share by addressing them.
- Compare pipeline products with current gold-standard treatments and assess what they will have to do to deliver growth.
