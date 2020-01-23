Hemophilia Treatment Drugs Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Hemophilia Treatment Drugs Market (Product Type - Desmopressin, Plasma Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Antifibrinolytic Agents, and Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates; Disease Indication - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, and Polyethylene; Distribution Channel - E-commerce, Retail Pharmacies, and Hospital Pharmacies): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global hemophilia treatment drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Hemophilia is defined as a hereditary genetic disorder that damages the body's ability to control blood clotting or coagulation. This leads to abnormal external and internal bleeding after injuries. The most common hemophilia seen in patients are hemophilia A and B. Hemophilia A arises when clotting factor VIII is reduced while hemophilia B arises when clotting factor IX is decreased. Even if this both hemophilia is having similar symptoms and signs they are caused by mutations in diverse genes. Both A and B hemophilia can be mild, moderate, or severe, which depends on the amount of clotting factor that is in the blood. Hemophilia does not clot as it should. Further, it occurs due to a defect in one of the clotting factor genes on the X chromosome.



Advancement in Gene Therapy is Likely to Create Growth Opportunities in this Market



Increasing awareness regarding hemophilia is driving the growth of hemophilia treatment drugs market. Government and organizations along with manufacturers of hemophilia drugs are concentrating on worldwide campaigns to generate consciousness regarding hemophilia among the population that is anticipated to upsurge the diagnosis rate for hemophilia. As per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Hemophilia A affects 1 in 5,000 male births and about 400 babies are born with hemophilia each year. Further, several companies in hemophilia treatment drugs market are associating with each other and along with research, organizations are developing new drugs in order to treat current and future unmet hemophilia conditions.



Advancement in technology and the growth of novel coagulating factors are also some of the supporting factors for the growth of hemophilia treatment drugs market. Moreover, advancement in gene therapy and drugs approved for treatment in hemophilia is likely to create growth opportunities in this market during the upcoming year. On the flip side, lack of awareness regarding these diseases in developing the region and high cost associated with the treatment are hampering the growth of the market.



North America Dominated the Growth of Hemophilia Treatment Drugs Industry



In terms of geographies, North America dominated the growth of hemophilia treatment drugs market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific region. In North America region technological advancement, rising occurrence of hemophilia diseases, increasing investment in R&D activities for development in hemophilia drugs and the growing practice of the recombinant product drivers the growth of this market. In the European region growing government support, rising occurrence of hemophilia A and upsurge in investment in innovation of new hemophilia products are positively supporting the growth of hemophilia treatment drugs market. Further, in the Asia Pacific region due to increasing awareness about hemophilia diseases, development in healthcare sectors, increasing spending on healthcare and growing population are boosting factors for this market in the Asia Pacific region.



Hemophilia Treatment Drugs Market: Segmentation



The report on global hemophilia treatment drugs market covers segments such as product type, disease indication, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include desmopressin, plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates, antifibrinolytic agents, and recombinant coagulation factor concentrates. On the basis of disease indication, the sub-markets include hemophilia a, hemophilia B, and polyethylene. On the basis of the distribution channels, the sub-markets include E-commerce, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.



Hemophilia Treatment Drugs Market: Competitive Analysis



The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Biotest Aktiengesellschaft, Sanofi S.A., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, CSL Limited, Octapharma AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Kedrion S.p.A.



