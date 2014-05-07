Hemophilia Treatment Market - Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Hemophilia Treatment Market ”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.Hemophilia is a group of hereditary genetic disorders that affects the body’s ability to control blood coagulation. The bleeding can be internal or external, especially in the ankles, knees and elbows. The two most common type of hemophilia are hemophilia A and hemophilia B, while another type which is the rarest hemophilia known as acquired hemophilia is not an inherited condition but is caused by immune system acting against the clotting factors present in blood.



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Hemophilia A is an X-linked, recessive disorder caused by deficiency of functional plasma clotting factor VIII, which may arise from spontaneous mutation or inherited condition. Hemophilia B is an X-linked, recessive disorder that results in deficiency of functional plasma coagulation factor IX. Globally, one in every 5,000 new born get affected with hemophilia A and one in every 30,000 new born with hemophilia B.



Technological advancement, discovery of new coagulating factors, presence of proteins and plasma concentrates are the factors responsible for the growth of hemophilia treatment market. But there are certain restrains faced such as antibody neutralization, emerging challenges for developing nations and rising costs of hemophilia treatments. Hemophilia A market is the largest market because of its high prevalence compared to hemophilia B.



North America and Europe are the major markets for hemophilia treatment as global research study explained that approximately 40% of patients diagnosed with severe hemophilia A received prophylaxis treatment. Globally prophylaxis rates are higher in U.S. approximately 33% and 50% in Western Europe. While Asia-Pacific is considered to be a high potential market but the high treatment costs hampers the penetration of hemophilia treatments in developing countries. In case,with Rest of the World education, awareness and cost effective treatments are most important factors for growth of this market especially in these regions.



Some of the key players in this industry segment are Baxter Healthcare Corp., Grifols International, S.A., Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc. and Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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