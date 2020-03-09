Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2030 - Medtronic, Ethicon US, Boston Scientific Corporation

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- Hemorrhoid are also known as piles which is treated by medications or surgery. The said disorder is mostly occurs in pregnancy, diarrhea, sitting for long durations, heavy lifting, genetics, obesity, chronic constipation, aging, and anal intercourse. It is generally treated with rubber band ligation, but when the disorder progresses, surgical procedure is highly preferred by physicians. Endoscopic band ligation devices include transparent plastic cup, loaded with bands that fit on the tip of endoscope, forceps for capturing the position of piles, and a trip-wire or strip running from the cap to endoscope handle through accessory channel. All of these devices are used while performing hemorrhoids endoscopic surgery. Other techniques used to treat hemorrhoids include bipolar diathermy, infrared coagulation (IRC), injection sclerotherapy, laser photocoagulation, and cryotherapy.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Global Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the Global Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices market was valued US$ 625 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players of the Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market are:

Medtronic, Ethicon US, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Sklar Surgical Instruments, OBP Medical Corporation, Reach surgical, CONMED Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Privi Medical, and others.



The evolution in hemorrhoid treatment technique is contributing to growth of the hemorrhoid treatment devices market globally. Hemorrhoids can be managed with a wide range of treatment devices such as band ligators, hemorrhoid staplers, laser probes and bipolar probes for surgical, invasive, and non-surgical procedures to make treatment more easy and effective. The cryotherapy device is an effective non-surgical treatment device designed to apply cold therapy directly for external and internal hemorrhoid relief.



Reducing costs of minimally invasive procedures and cost-effectiveness of devices for the treatment of hemorrhoids have resulted in substantial growth of hemorrhoid treatment procedures utilizing hemorrhoid treatment devices. Shorter hospital admittance time, lesser procedure associated pain and fewer complications have been pivotal in contributing to the growing adoption of minimally-invasive procedures in hemorrhoid treatment. Moreover, growing awareness among people in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America & Africa and growing healthcare infrastructure in developing economies is fueling growth of hemorrhoid treatment devices market globally.



Major Types of Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market covered are:

Band Ligators

Sclerotherapy Injections

Cryotherapy Devices

Hemorrhoid Staplers

Infrared Coagulators

Laser Probes, and Bipolar Probes



Major Applications of Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market covered are:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)

Specialty clinics



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Size

2.2 Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Sales by Product

4.2 Global Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Revenue by Product

4.3 Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



