New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Hemostasis And Tissue Sealing Agents Market was valued at USD 3.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6.76 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1%. Blood loss has always been a concern in surgery. Hemostasis is the formation of blood clots at the site of injury. It is a complex interaction between the platelets plasma proteins and coagulation and fibrinolysis pathways. Platelets provide the initial hemostasis response.



The number of hemostatic agents and tissue sealants have been developed and are currently used in various surgical disciplines all across the world. Hemostasis and tissue sealing agents are used in medical applications and act as a catalyst in blood clotting. This reduces the time required for clotting of the blood and prevents blood loss. An increase in the adoption of advanced technologies and increasing investment in the healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the market growth in the coming decades. Additionally, the increasing number of diabetic patients, cardiovascular conditions, urological issues, liver problems, and gastrointestinal conditions owing to the changed lifestyle and inappropriate eating habits among the population is expected to raise the number of surgeries. For instance, according to the CDC, these procedures categories made up 72% of procedures performed on females and 67% of those performed on males. It is anticipated to drive the market growth positively for hemostasis and tissue sealing products in the market during the forecast period.



Top Players Covered in the Report Include:

Johnson & Johnson

C R Bard

Integra Life Sciences

Cohera Medical

Equimedical

CryoLife

Advance Medical

Solution

Smith & Nephew

Pfizer

B Braun Medical

Others



Some of the critical factors responsible for propelling the growth of the Hemostasis and tissue sealing market include increasing need to stop the blood during surgical processes, reduction in blood loss, increased demand for surgeries owing to an increase in chronic disease patients, and an increasing number of road accidents. For instance, according to the WHO, every year approximately 1.35 million people are cut short as a result of a road traffic crash, between 20 and 50 million more people suffer non-fatal injuries, with many incurring a disability as a result of their injury. Additionally, hemostasis and tissue sealants also help in the healing of the damage. It facilitates healing of the injury ranging from a small cut to serious neurological surgery. However, complications can include allergic reactions and other post-surgery implications, associated side effects, and an increase in surgical processes coupled with high product prices are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest

Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents market is growing at a CAGR of 9% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 8.1 % and 8.0 % CAGR, respectively. Increased demand of hemostats and tissue sealants in the surgical processes is driving the growth of the market.



In 2018, Topical Hemostats segment is expected to dominate Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents which holds 51.3% of the global market. North America regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by European countries and Asia-Pacific regions



Chronic diseases like Diabetes, Hernia fixation, urological disorders, spinal injuries, brain hemorrhage and liver injuries are few diseases that require the usage of hemostats and tissue sealing products. Increase in these diseases will ultimately lead to an increase in demand for tissue sealants. For instance, a new 'biological glue' developed by Chinese researchers could one day stop hearts and arteries from uncontrollably bleeding.



Increased preference of hemostats and tissue sealants over the other products for the process of injury healing or wound closure has led to its increasing use in multiple conditions, especially in endoscopic procedures.



Minimally invasive surgery is making use of hemostasis and tissue sealing products for urological treatments, thereby promoting the growth of Hemostasis and tissue sealing market. For instance, in June 2019, FDA clears J&J and Grifols' blood-stopping protein spray for surgical bleeds



The highest demand is expected from the cardiovascular conditions followed by general surgeries. For instance, according to the data of National Center for Health Statistics, 48 million surgical inpatient procedures were performed in the United States



Owing to the better results obtained by using hemostasis and tissue sealing products in cardiovascular surgeries and general surgeries has attributed to an increased demand for tissue sealing products.



Topical hemostat is extensively used in general injury treatment and provides cost efficiency, quick and easy absorbability, minimal tissue reaction and non-antigenicity owing to the larger share of the market by topical hemostats segment.



Hemostasis includes the coagulation of blood vessels, fibrinolysis and platelet aggregation pathways by activation of hemostasis system. Hemostats involve hemostasis agents and their delivering medium which could be ready-to-use applicator or a pre-filled syringe.



Some of the prime advantages associated with tissue sealants are, ease of use, better visualization, reduced need for transfusion, better application in patients with coagulation disorders, reduced exudates and so on.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents market on the basis of type, material type, application type, end use, and region:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Topical Hemostats

Adhesives & Tissue sealants

Others



Material type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Collagen Based

Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (ORC) based

Gelatin based

Polysaccharide Based

Others



Applications Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Minimally invasive surgery

General Surgery

Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Key factors assessed in the competitive landscape of the Global Hemostasis And Tissue Sealing Agents Market:

Revenue generated

Product sales

Company profiles

Product pricing models

Regional sales

Distribution channels

Prominent market players



The Hemostasis And Tissue Sealing Agents Market report delivers the principle locale, latest economic situations with the item value, benefits, production capacity, demand and supply, market development rate, and others. Additionally, the report performs SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation, and evaluates the outcomes.



