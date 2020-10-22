Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Hemostasis Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020



The hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment market consists of sales of hemostasis diagnostic devices. Hemostasis is a process of slowing and stopping the blood flow to initiate wound healing after a vascular injury. Hemostasis is the first step of healing a wound, it happens in three main stages, blood coagulation, platelet plug formation and lastly vasoconstriction. There are three types of devices which help speed up the hemostasis process, vascular closure devices (VCD), compression devices, and there are bandages coated with agents which will speeden the clotting process. With the help of hemostasis diagnostic devices we can predict the cause of bleeding during surgery by identifying any hemostatic defects which patients may have.



The Hemostasis Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American Market is the largest market for Hemostasis Diagnostic Devices And Equipment and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period



The global hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment market was valued at about $3.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.16 billion at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2022..



C.R. Bard, Baxter International Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories



The increased liklihood of older people being diagnosed with a disease is drivng the number of surgeries such as cardio vascular diseases (CVD), using hemostasis devices. Due to the higher incidence of diseases with advancing age, there is an increase in the number of surgeries in elderly patients nowadays. These hemostasis devices are very efficient in speeding up the natural process of clotting in the blood and can monitor anticoagulation and transfusion therapy guidance in any surgery.



According to the American Heart Association report, 2013, americans older than 80 have a high risk of devoling a cardiovascular disease (CVD), around 83% of men and 87.1% of female will be suffering with any form of CVD, therefore, to improve the comfort of the patient and the success rate of surgeries as a result hemostasis devices have been implemented widely.



The use of hemostasis devices in hospitals or clinics requires a very lengthy approval procedure which is restraining the market. Before hemostasis devices can enter the market for commericial use they have to clear the regulations set by the Code of Federal Regulations (title 21). The process of approval consists firstly identification of the device, secondly classification of the device and finally the date of pre-market approval (PMA) or the notice of completion of prescription drug plan (PDP) is required. It is a very long and time consuming approval process which discourages new entrants from entering this market. For example, Cardiva medical Inc. had to wait for a processing period of four months before they received approval to change the existing equipment with a newer and modern one.



In the year 2018, Baxter international Inc., a leading American healthcare company acquired Mallinckrodt for $153 Million. The acquisition was done for the purchase and addition of hemostasis devices in the product portfolio of Baxter Inc. Mallinckrodt is an Irishtax registered manufacturer of specialty pharmaceuticals and imaging agents. This acquisition was done to enhance the product portfolio of Baxter Inc. with hemostats, particularly Recothrom and Preveleak. These devices are useful in vascular reconstructions to achieve hemostasis by sealing the leakage mechanically. When the Preveleak hemostat device was implemented the average surgery time was reduced by 15%.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Hemostasis Diagnostic Devices And Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Hemostasis Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Hemostasis Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



