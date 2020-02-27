Hemostatic Agents Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2030 with Prominent Key Players: Baxter, Ethicon US, C. R. Bard, B. Braun

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Hemostatic agents are used to control bleeding. A process that involves curbing the blood flow or bleeding through a blood vessel, or hemorrhage is called hemostasis. Hemostatic agents aid in hemostasis, by forming a clot at the injured area, thereby repairing the blood vessel. Primary hemostasis, secondary hemostasis, and fibrinolysis are some of the types of the hemostasis. Hemostatic agents are deployed to stem blood flow by promoting clotting, thereby enhancing the hemostasis through the coagulation process. These agents boost hemostasis by progressing primary hemostasis, increasing fibrin formation, or inhibiting fibrinolysis. Hemostatic agents play a pivotal role in curbing of bleeding or treating serious bleeds, thereby validating their usage in diverse therapeutic areas. They are not only used in hospital settings but also in military, clinics and home care settings.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Global Hemostatic Agents Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global hemostatic agents market was estimated to be over US$ 3 Bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players of the Hemostatic Agents Market are:

Baxter, Ethicon US, C. R. Bard, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Pfizer, Z-Medica, CryoLife, Integra LifeSciences, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc. GELITA AG.



Surge in the number of surgical procedures conducted globally is expected to contribute towards the growth of the hemostatic agents market. The growth of the global market is further fueled by factors such as rising adoption of hemostats to restrain bleeding, rise in geriatric population requiring surgical procedures for various ailments, growing research and development activities worldwide. Owing to the growing demand for hemostatic agents that are quicker and cheaper, there is a remarkable opportunity for the key players in the hemostatic agents market to fill in this gap. Allergic reactions to human plasma or animal derived component in the hemostatic agents is anticipated to hamper the growth of this market.



There is a perpetual rise in the number of surgical procedures across the globe. Minimally invasive procedures are further driving the surgical volumes up. There has been a significant rise in health awareness among population and ample measures have introduced appropriate and effective treatments for diseases. Steady rise in geriatric population that requires medical attention and surgery to treat several aliments is fueling the demand for hemostatic agents, thus boosting the growth of the global hemostatic agents market. Hemostatic agents enable the surgeons to undertake technically challenging and complex surgical procedures, owing to the hemostat's ability to curb bleeding in a quicker and effective manner. Moreover, the hemostatic agents can be used across diverse medical applications, hence the surge in surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of this market.



Major Types of Hemostatic Agents Market covered are:

Active

Passive

Combination



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Hemostatic Agents consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Hemostatic Agents market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Hemostatic Agents manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Hemostatic Agents with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



