Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- The global hemostats market size USD 3.33 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.44 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. As per regions, North America earned a revenue of USD 1.17 billion in 20178 and emerged dominant, attributable to the rise in the number of surgeries and supported interventions for controlling blood loss during operations from the government. Hemostats Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Active Hemostats, Passive Hemostats, Combination Hemostats, Others), By Application (Trauma, Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Others), By End, User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2018-2025.



The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hemostatic-agents-market-100084



Leading Players operating in the Hemostats Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Medtronic

Ethicon LLC.

Pfizer Inc.

Biom'up

Baxter International Inc.

Stryker

CryoLife Inc.

Integra Life Sciences

BD

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.



We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Hemostats Market Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/hemostatic-agents-market-100084



Combination Hemostats to Dominate the Global Market



In terms of product type, the combination hemostats segment accounted for 14% of the global market in 2017. Combination hemostats are proven to be very effective and offer faster healing. Combination hemostats are capable of offering efficient hemostasis in shorter time owing to the rapid action of thrombin and gelatin. Rising adoption of combination hemostats is anticipated to drive the global Hemostats Market during the forecast period 2018-2025.



The factors expected to drive the global Hemostats Market are increasing the incidence of hemorrhage during surgery and a rising emphasis on blood management. Moreover, innovations in a surgical procedure such as robot-assisted surgery and rising geriatric population are anticipated to fuel the demand in global hemostatic agents market.



Baxter Widening its Distribution Network Across Regions



Baxter emerged dominant in the global Hemostats Market in 2017. The growth witnessed is attributable to its diversification strategy implemented to improve the accessibility of its brands. The trend is unlikely to change and Baxter may continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period.



Strong brand presence, diversified product portfolio, and intense R&D conducted on hemostatic agents are a few factors contributing to Baster's expansion



The report classifies the Global Hemostats Market in terms of various segments and offers a comprehensive overview. According to the report, the Hemostats Market in North America was valued at US$ 1173 Mn in 2017.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hemostatic-agents-market-100084



Detailed Table of Content:



1.Introduction



1.1. Research Scope



1.2. Market Segmentation



1.3. Research Methodology



1.4. Definitions and Assumptions



2.Executive Summary



3.Market Dynamics



3.1. Market Drivers



3.2. Market Restraints



3.3. Market Opportunities



4.Key Insights



4.1 Key strategies of leading market players



4.2 Technological advancements



4.3 Key mergers and acquisitions



4.4 Key performance indicators



TOC Continued…



Report Focus:



Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Hemostats Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the Hemostats Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



About Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs