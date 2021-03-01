Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- The report "Hemostats Market by Product (Thrombin, Oxidised Regenerated Cellulose, Combination, Gelatin, Collagen), Application (Gynecology, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Reconstructive), Formulation (Powder, Matrix & Gel, Sheets & Pads) – Global Forecast to 2023".



Growth in this market is driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures, growing number of regulatory approvals, increasing incidence of sports-related injuries and spinal ailments, and rising focus on effective blood loss management in patients during surgeries. In addition, the emerging markets and growth in the number of hospitals and surgical centers are expected to offer further growth opportunities for players operating in the hemostats market.



On the other hand, high cost of hemostats and dearth of skilled professionals are expected to hinder the growth of this market.



The thrombin-based hemostats segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018.



Based on product, the hemostats market is segmented into thrombin-based hemostats, oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostats, combination hemostats, gelatin-based hemostats, and collagen-based hemostats. Of all these product segments, the thrombin-based hemostats segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global hemostats market in 2018.



In 2018, the orthopedic surgery segment is expected to dominate the hemostats market



On the basis of application, the hemostats market is segmented neurological surgery, cardiovascular surgery, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, gynecological surgery, reconstructive surgery, and other surgeries. The orthopedic surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hemostats market in 2018.



In 2018, North America to command for the largest market share



On the basis of region, the hemostats market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global hemostats market. The hemostats market in North America is well-established, with the US being a major market in this region.



Leading Companies



The major players in the hemostats market include CR Bard, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc. (US), Teleflex (US), Ethicon, Inc. (US), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Z-Medica LLC (US), and Gelita Medical GmbH (Germany).