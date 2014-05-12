Hemostats (Tissue Sealants, Tissue Adhesives and Adhesion Prevention Products) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Hemostat is a surgical tool used to control bleeding during surgery. Hemostats are applied by the means of tissue sealants and tissue adhesion agents. Tissue sealants and adhesives are mainly classified into two types namely, physical agents and biological substrates. Tissue sealants, tissue adhesives and adhesion prevention products are rapidly replacing conventional sutures for wound and incision closure. Advantages of tissue sealants, tissue adhesives and adhesion prevention products over conventional suture involve minimal invasive application, improve visualization, reduced operating time, prevention of leakage of non-blood fluids and reduced post-operative infection risks and thereby reduction in hospital stays and overall medical costs.



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hemostats-market.html



Wide rangeof applications, continuous advancement in product portfolio, technological advancement facilitating the end users and insurance support to manufacturers in promoting tissue sealants are the major driving forces of the global hemostatsmarket. On the other hand, low awareness about the products and stringent regulatory rules to control and regulate the tissue adhesives and tissue sealantsindustry are restraining the potential growth of this market. The global hemostats products market can be segmented on the basis of types of product such as:



Topical hemostats:

- Collagen-based topical hemostats

- Oxidized regenerated cellulose-based topical hemostat

- Gelatin-based topical hemostat

- Thrombin-based topical hemostat

- Combination topical hemostat



Tissue Sealants:

- Fibrin sealants

- Protein-based sealants



Cyanoacrylate-based tissue adhesives



Adhesion prevention products



Geographically the global hemostats market is classified into four major regions namely:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



Currently, North America dominates the global hemostats market and is followed by Europe due early adoption of highly developed technologies in general healthcare and swift adoption of innovative products in these regions.Asia-Pacific is a promising market for hemostatsand is expected to undergo rapid market growth due to phenomenal growth in the medical tourism industry, increase in purchasing power, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness. Some of the major companies contributing to this market include 3M, ADCO Global, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Advanced Medical Solutions Group, Plc. and Dymax Corporation.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe



Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Read More Reports on Consumer Goods Markets: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/consumer-goods-market-reports-7.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



Enquiry before Buying @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1890



Contact Us

Sheela AK

Corporate Office:

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States.



Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Browse Market Research Blogs:

http://www.tmrblog.com/

http://businessindustryresearch.blogspot.com/