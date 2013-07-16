Hemsworth Fireplaces Announces New Showroom for the Hemsworth Area

Ponterfact, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- There is nothing more relaxing than coming home to a nice, warm fire going in the fireplace. After you have been outside in the cold, a fireplace is the best thing to help you warm up after you have been outside in winter weather. You could enjoy your tea next to a roaring fire. Hemsworth Fireplaces is pleased to announce that they have opened a new showroom in the Hemsworth Area to serve their customers even better.



About Hemsworth Fireplaces



Hemsworth Fireplaces has been operating in this industry for ten years and this is their third showroom. They have installed a wide variety of fireplaces. In addition, they have recently started offering wood burning stoves and multi fuel stoves. The new location allows them to have a showroom where customers can browse the fireplaces and stoves they offer.



What Customers Can Expect



They realize that you have many choices when it comes to purchasing a fireplace. Here are a few things Hemsworth Fireplaces offers that make purchasing from them an easy choice. They offer price-matching, tailor their services to meet your needs, as well as makeing sure that the fireplace or stove you pick is the best one for your budget and your home. When you shop with them, you have access to big manufacturers and lesser-known companies. This helps guarantee that you will get top quality products at competitive prices.



Hemsworth Fireplaces strives to offer the widest selection of fireplaces and stoves currently available. It is their goal to offer friendly, impartial advice to customers. They aim to offer all their valuable customers huge discounts off the regular prices. They plan to exceed the customer’s expectations and offer them a higher level of customer service by providing top quality products. They strive to be your first choice for fireplaces and stoves. Hemsworth Fireplaces wants to make sure that you have only the best quality products in your home.



Contact

Name, Hemsworth Fireplaces

Market Street

Hemsworth

Ponterfact

WF9 4LP

http://hemsworthfireplaces.co.uk

01977 612 777