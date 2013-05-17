Hen and Stag World Introduces 'Create Your Own Package' Offer for Hen Night and Stag Party

Newcastle upon Tyne, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Hen party and Stag nights are special occasions and memorable affairs for all the friends involved. It is a psychological fact that a person who is surrounded by friends leads a happier and stress free life. As Aristotle put it, man is a social animal. It is in a person’s nature, whether man or woman, to want company and need affiliation of thoughts, ideas and sharing things. While many friendships spawn all throughout a person’s life, some friends are much more closely knit than others. Some friends come and go while others move away. For anyone who is finally tying the knot and wishes to bring together friends over for a much needed meet up or just to rekindle the communication for a last singles night out, exclusively for a men-only or women-only party, Hen and Stag World is a wonderful retreat for loads of interesting and captivating ideas to start afresh with a hop on to the fun bandwagon!



Synonymous to the American colloquial term of bachelor parties and bachelorette parties, hen night and stag parties in the UK are best managed by Hen and Stag World. The site can help register on behalf of the party group at various destinations, hotels and activity based places where fun and entertainment never seize. The best part about hen nights or stag parties is that the possibilities are endless. With the help of Hen and Stag World, parties and activities can easily be planned in many cities of the UK including Newcastle, London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham and Blackpool. Hen and Stag World proudly claims itself to be the premier hen and stag party organizer in all of United Kingdom.



A look at the activities and party planning easily shows the diverse range of ideas combined by the site. For some of the Hen parties, there are many dinner and cocktail options available. Some daring ideas include a paintball fight, alternative exercise plan by taking pole dance classes, synchronized swimming classes and even clay shooting for the adventurous ladies. For the stags, there are a lot of game options to choose from such as shooting, virtual golf, go carting, indoor skiing, soccer games, quad trekking, karaoke singing, recording an original song and passes for night clubs and brewery tours. The activities are based on the location of the party group and may vary from place to place in terms of price and activity both.



