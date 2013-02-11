Hen Party Accessories That Are Fun and Festive Are Now Available at Henit.ie's Online Shop

Kinnegad, Westmeath -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Henit.ie, Ireland’s top hen party provider, has just opened an online shop that features a variety of hen party accessories that are perfect for hen groups.



The newly-launched online store has a wide selection of hen party accessories like party boppers, sets, sashes, headgear, and much more. The online shop also has items that are perfect for hen party games and dares. From small hen parties with just a few friends to much larger occasions with dozens of hens enjoying their time together, the accessories from the online shop will definitely help make it a hen party to remember.



Since it first opened, Henit.ie has had one main goal in mind: making sure that the hen’s last night of freedom is extremely memorable. That is why the company’s team of talented employees is constantly on the lookout for hen party accessories, activities and locations that will help make the bride-to-be’s special night as special as possible.



The staff at Henit.ie also understands that not everyone has the time or desire to plan the hen party. Because of this, the company is more than happy to take care of all of the details that go into the perfect hen party, including the accommodations, activities, and night time entertainment.



“Choose a location that appeals to you and activities that your whole group will enjoy. Then, we will take care of all the rest,” an article on the company’s colourful website, www.henit.ie, said.



“With our help, you can create that hen party you have been dreaming of. Or, you can simply choose one of our pre-made packages. We guarantee to deliver the best deals and an unforgettable experience.”



Hen party planners who wish to check out the new accessories that are featured in the new online shop may visit Henit.ie’s website at any time; there, they can browse through the selection of products.



One of the accessories that has been especially popular with hens lately is the Fuchsia Pink Devil Horns with White Veil and Feathers for €2.99. The pink Hen Party Sash, also for €2.99, is also already a fast-selling item with hen party planners.



About Henit.ie

Henit.ie is Irelands leading hen party provider. The company provides packages all over Ireland, UK and Europe. Now with the new hen party shop, shoppers can buy all the hen party gifts and accessories they need. For more information, please visit http://www.henit.ie