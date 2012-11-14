Hen Party Planning Service Launched by Hampshire Based Outdoor Business

Beaulieu, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Planning the perfect Hen party, where do you start?



It can be a real joy to be asked to be a bridesmaid for one of your closest friends. Knowing that you will play a large role in her special day, and that she thought so highly of you that she trusts you with tasks such as; helping her pick a dress, holding her flowers, keeping her calm on that big day, oh and planning her very important send off into married life...her Hen party!



Now, where do you start? Where do you go? What do you do? Your Hen had a friend, who’s friends friend had an amazing Hen party, how are you going to top that?! You have trawled through hundreds of Hen party websites, found a great activity up in Birmingham, but the most stunning accommodation down in Devon. Isn’t there one location which is perfect for staying in, with activities and attractions which are both unique and traditional, that will suit active Hen’s and the more reserved Hen’s, that offers a variety of places to eat, drink and go out to?



You may be relieved to hear that there is! The New Forest is one of the best spots for things to do in Hampshire and is, unsurprisingly, the perfect location for any Hen party. Often overlooked by party planners, the New Forest is almost an un-tapped resource with such a huge amount to offer any Hen group. With beautiful cottages scattered around the Forest, holiday parks, and gorgeous Hotels, there is ample choice of places to stay suiting all budgets. With cafes, pubs, and restaurants all over the Forest you will never be short of fine food and dining for your party.



Still not convinced? How does this sound for a brilliant Bournemouth hen weekend; Arrive in the New Forest Friday night and get settled into your luxury cottage within the picturesque surroundings of the New Forest, then await your ‘Shoe Party’ hostess for an evening of wine, nibbles and shoes!. Then Saturday morning it’s on to your first activity of Paddle to the pub! Head off Canoeing or Kayaking on the Beaulieu River Nature reserve, with fun & games on the water and a stop at a Forest pub for lunch.



After your river trip pick up some bikes and a Treasure Trails pack and head off for some fun treasure hunting around the Forest. After your active day return to your cottage to freshen up and then out on the town! With Bournemouth just on the outskirts you can easily find somewhere to dance the night away! Awaken on Sunday, hopefully without too sore of a head, and it’s off out for some action packed fun with Battlefield Live! A painless combat game where you can run around shooting each other, with the latest laser technology guns whilst dressed in camouflage attire! After an action packed morning it’s on to one of the New Forest’s fantastic Spa’s and enjoy an afternoon of pampering and relaxing before returning home with some truly amazing memories!



Our dedicated booking centre in the heart of the New Forest has a whole host of information for anyone looking for the ideal where you can pick ‘n’ mix your activities; you will find plenty of ideas to guarantee your friend has the best send off into married life and you can rest assured you have successfully fulfilled your duties as bridesmaid.



What the New Forest can also offer you is a huge range of Activities and Attractions. From high energy laser tag, to relaxing Canoeing trips to the pub. With an abundance of museums, attraction parks, vineyards and brewery’s, you’ll never be short of things to do. If the taster of ideas hasn’t already won you over, then visit http://www.newforestactivities.co.uk or contact Hayley Payne on 01590 612377. Hampshire definitely offers an abundance of options for anyone looking to organise the best Bournemouth hen weekend.



Website: http://www.newforestactivities.co.uk/

Email: info@newforestactivities.co.uk

Address: New Forest Activities Booking Centre, The Old Forge, High Street, Beaulieu, SO42 7YA



New Forest Activities help organize a wide variety of custom family activities in the New Forest National Park.